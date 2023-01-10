Hollywood Reporter: Atlanta’s TV and movie boom drives up real estate prices





Living in Yallywood isn’t as cheap as it used to be. That’s obvious to anyone residing in or trying to buy property in Atlanta lately, where average metro-wide home prices topped a once-unthinkable $400,000 in May of last year. But now, an article in the latest edition of The Hollywood Reporter aims to connect the ATLs that raise the cost of living with an industry the city is becoming increasingly famous for: television and film production. Under the title, Home prices in Atlanta jump 10% in a year as the boom in production fuels the domestic market, the published article in the January 5 issue of the magazines points to rising housing costs and Georgia’s record television and film production last year is no coincidence. (Entertainment Productions set a new bar for Peach State spending in 2022, $4.4 billion, despite earlier talks of boycotts, the magazine reports.) Local real estate professionals are quoted in the article as saying that Atlanta, when it comes to housing, still offers newcomers relatively high value for money. Citing data from Rocket Homes, the median price for homes with five or more bedrooms in Atlanta is $1.2 million; and while average home prices overall rose nearly 11% in November from a year earlier, the average sale price of $395,322 is trending down from pandemic-era highs . Along with plenty of work opportunities and Southern hospitality, Atlanta offers luxury real estate at a fraction of the price of Los Angeles or New York, the report reads. In the exclusive Buckhead neighborhood, lavish estates are on the market for $4 million to $6 million, offering amenities comparable to a $15 million home in Los Angeles.

Tyler Perry’s new $100 million Douglasville estate, Whitney Houston’s old Alpharetta digs and Mariah Carey’s nine-bedroom apartment currently up for sale in Buckhead (asking $6 million) are all mentioned. Ditto for the $8.9 million listing, a 1920s Buckhead mansion owned by best-selling author Emily Giffin. Major redevelopments (Ponce City Market) and upcoming megaprojects (Centennial Yards) are also mentioned, as Midtown and Downtown are amusingly portrayed as a sort of economically depressed cultural wasteland where a renaissance is underway. (Apparently, Ed Helms, Gabrielle Union and Jon Hamm are all fans of living short-term in PCM lofts while working in town.) The Tinseltown coverage continues a hot streak for Atlanta in terms of high-profile endorsements and accolades. More recently, the National Association of Realtors named America’s largest trade association Atlanta the top real estate market to watch in 2023 and beyond in a December report. Home prices in Atlanta jump 10% in a year as the boom in production fuels the domestic market (Hollywood journalist) National Realtors Group says Atlanta is the #1 market to watch in 2023 (Urbanize Atlanta)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://atlanta.urbanize.city/post/hollywood-reporter-tv-film-boom-ballooning-atl-home-prices The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos