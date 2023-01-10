Entertainment
Dolby is perfecting the in-car audio experience and sees the potential
Imagine listening to the sounds of a concert from the comfort of your car. That’s what Dolby wants to bring to consumers with its latest audio technology.
Launched in 2012 by Dolby Laboratories, Atmos creates an immersive three-dimensional listening experience with sounds emanating above, below or behind a listener. It was first created for movies and has now been extended to music streaming, cars, and concert halls.
The San Francisco-based company showcased its latest Dolby Atmos innovation for cars at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Although new to consumers, the company has been exploring its application to music for a few years.
“What we realized was that this same technology could be interesting for musicians. So we started talking to musicians and record producers, and they had a lot of ideas of where they wanted to take the sound,” said John Couling, senior vice president of entertainment at Dolby. , told China Daily.
The company has partnered with music creators, including those in China, to develop Dolby Atmos technology. The result was “perfect” for the music, Couling said.
“We have been able to make consumers enjoy it over the past two years since we launched Amazon, Apple Music, QQ Music and NetEase Music services in China,” he said.
The company has recently focused on the in-car listening experience because automobiles are one of the primary places to listen to music, Couling said.
“We know people like to listen to music in their car. It might be the one time of day when no one else is distracting you and you’re enjoying your time,” Couling said. “Or it can be when you take your kids to school and sing songs together in the car. It’s a very special occasion, and the music in the car is something that we consider very important.”
The trend is on the rise, especially as more and more cars are going electric and people are spending more time in their cars for entertainment while the cars are charging.
Dolby has partnered with automakers, including Mercedes, Lucid Motors, and Chinese auto brands Nio and Li Auto, to integrate Dolby Atmos into some of their models.
The biggest market
China is the largest auto market and a leader in electric vehicles, accounting for more than half of all electric vehicles sold globally last year.
“I think there’s a lot of opportunity in automotive. We can do a lot more to bring the experience to a wider range of people in China. That’s going to be a priority for us,” Couling said.
He said the Chinese market is already embracing the technology. Atmos-enabled content is available on Tencent, iQIYI, and Bilibili streaming platforms.
Dolby also partners with China’s creative community, including musicians, filmmakers and television producers, to work on content with Dolby Atmos.
“I think Chinese consumers really care about immersive entertainment experiences. We’re seeing some of the companies are really on the cutting edge of innovation to bring new experiences. We have really good partnerships in China, and some of our partners there are early adopters of our technologies,” Couling said.
