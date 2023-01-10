‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Quinn Redeker dies at 86





Quinn Redeker, who starred in the hit soap opera ‘Days of Our Lives’, has died aged 86. Redeker died Dec. 20 in Los Angeles of natural causes. His death was announced by his family, according to deadline. The actor starred as Alex Marshall on “Days of Our Lives” from 1979 to 1987, a villainous character who was eventually sent to prison for insurance fraud on the show. Some of Redeker’s other credits included the role of Rex Sterling on the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” from 1987 to 1994. Prior to his role as Sterling, he briefly played two other characters on the show. The official Twitter account of “The Young and the Restless” write a short tribute to Redeker, saying he “blessed” the show with his characters. ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Quinn Redeker has died aged 86. Disney General Entertainment Contest Redeker starred in the 1977 TV movie “The Love Boat II.” Disney General Entertainment Contest During his career, Redeker earned two nominations for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Rex Sterling. Redeker was also a screenwriter and was nominated for an Oscar for the screenplay of the classic 1978 film The Deer Hunter,” starring Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken and Meryl Streep. Redeker received a story co-credit for the film, which won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. His other films included 1972’s “The Candidate” and 1979’s “The Electric Horseman” with actor Robert Redford and 1980’s “Ordinary People,” which won four Oscars, including best director for Redford and best picture. The actor has also made guest appearances on numerous television shows, including ‘CSI: Miami’, ‘Fantasy Island’, ‘Starsky & Hutch’, ‘The Bob Newhart Show’, ‘Ironside’, ‘That Girl’, The Six Million Dollar Man”. “, “Barnaby Jones”, “Adam-12”, “Bonanza” and “Sea Hunt”. Redeker second row, third from left, starred as Alex Marshall in “Days of Our Lives.” NBCUniversal via Getty Images Redeker was married to Suzanne Elizabeth Long from 1958 to 1959, then married actress Patricia Ann Graves from 1963 to 1980. The latter couple had four children together. He is survived by his children and two grandchildren.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/01/09/days-of-our-lives-actor-quinn-redeker-dead-at-86/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos