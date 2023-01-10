



The old model of the large indoor mall is unlikely to return any time soon. But that doesn’t mean the space freed up by large retailers and the many stores that used to occupy the space should be wasted. There are many businesses and organizations that can use the vast indoor spaces and convenient parking close to malls, and repurpose them in whole or in part as valuable properties. The alternative is to allow these vast buildings and wide open sidewalks to become worthless big eyesores. The ViaPort shopping center in Rotterdam got creative with its space-filling solutions, with the aquarium (in upstate New York!), the cinema (an old standby), the businesses that s are aimed at children, offices and government departments. So hopefully the City of Rotterdam and the State Gaming Commission both consider the merits of allowing the mall to hold bingo fundraisers in much of the former Kmart space. The city council of Rotterdam organizes a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday on a proposal by the Beukendaal Temple Association to rent approximately 21,200 square feet of the former Kmart store to hold bingo nights for four local organizations – the Beukendaal Temple Association, the Cyprus Shriners, the Schenectady Shrine Club and the Norte School -Lady Bishop Gibbons. The organizations lost their former space in the former Schenectady Bingo Palace when it was converted into a self-service storage facility in 2021. The mall is the perfect solution, and approving the use of space shouldn’t be controversial. Bingo games could draw more than 300 people to the mall four nights a week. Bingo matches the theme of other mall entertainment offerings. The games will help non-profit organizations. And bingo is as benign a use of space as one might imagine. Bingo night attendees could be encouraged to use the mall’s other space for walking around or socialize with other mall tenants. The visibility and popularity of bingo operations could also encourage more organizations and businesses to consider the mall to solve their space needs. Stat Commission eGaming license approval would require organizations to demonstrate difficulty. That shouldn’t be difficult, considering they were kicked out of their previous space. But also, why should they have to prove a difficulty in the first place? If the location they want to host their games in is viable in that it is available, affordable, and accessible, why should the state Does the Commission care where it hosts games, as long as it complies with the licensing rules for charitable gambling? Bingo nights at ViaPort are a no-brainer as a potential use for an abandoned space. Rotterdam and state officials should give the green light to this proposal as soon as possible and help breathe even more life into the old shopping center. GAZETTE COVER Make sure you have access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscription page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Editorial, Opinion

