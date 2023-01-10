Ari Emanuel refuses to comment after UFC chief Dana White slaps his wife





Seven days after disturbing footage of UFC CEO Dana White slapping his wife at a New Year’s Eve party emerged, parent company Endeavor continues to dodge controversy. Ari Emanuel’s silence on the matter has raised eyebrows around Hollywood given that the Endeavor CEO has been quick to address various scandals and misconduct over the years, writing two recent opinion pieces on the scourge of anti-Semitism that branded Kanye West a “caricature…clown show” for praising Hitler and previously calling on the industry to avoid Mel Gibson “even if it means sacrificing their bottom line.” So what’s behind Emanuel’s new reluctance to speak out against bad behavior? Addressing the white controversy could certainly affect Endeavor’s results, given that the UFC is the crown jewel of the entertainment conglomerate’s portfolio. In fact, UFC is a top contributor to Endeavour’s growth, with the division posting $288.5 million in third-quarter revenue. (Endeavour, which went public in April 2021, posted aggregate third-quarter revenue of $1.4 billion.) “I understand why Ari is not saying anything,” says one of the top agents of a rival company. “Look at what the UFC means to its business. It’s not like losing a big customer. His calculation is, ‘Do I want to say something and give him fuel? Or do I want to give it no fuel and hopefully let the flame die down? In the immediate aftermath of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in 2017, that flame only intensified, spurring Emanuel to action. At the time, the Hollywood power broker felt pressure to repay a $400 million investment from the Saudi government as several clients threatened to jump ship if the company stood idly by. (Sources say those threats from clients, however, did not influence his decision to sever ties.) But in White’s case, there have been few public demands for Emanuel to address the violence, despite the fact that WME representatives such as Halle Berry and Rihanna, who spoke out about domestic violence. Still, some say ignoring the incident sends a problematic message. “There is a danger of having a double standard, where athletes are held accountable for acts of domestic violence and landlords are not,” says Liz Roberts, CEO of Safe Horizon, the leading victim support organization from the country. “There has to be some accountability here, and that sets a consistent standard. It’s time to really stand up and say, ‘No, that’s not what we’re doing anymore.’ A spokesperson for Endeavor declined to comment for this article. Although Hollywood has been quick to publicly distance itself from all manner of scandals in recent years, the Netflix-Dave Chappelle mishap may have changed the course of how big-name companies handle the intense outrage. In October 2021, groups like GLAAD criticized Chappelle’s Netflix special “The Closer” for being anti-trans. Despite growing calls to do something about it, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has defended the comedian and the special. The controversy eventually died down, culminating in a little-attended protest at Netflix headquarters. Emanuel himself is no stranger to missteps, having previously been sued by former agent Sandra Epstein for allegedly saying, ‘Black people don’t swim,’ in regards to Epstein’s pressure to send the client Wesley Snipes a Navy SEAL script. (Emanuel denied the allegation, and the agency settled with the agent for seven figures.) And while White apologized for the New Year’s Eve incident that took place in the VIP section of a nightclub of Cabo San Lucas, he too has courted controversy. in the past. In 2018, White hired former NFL player Greg Hardy, who was convicted of assaulting and threatening an ex-girlfriend (Hardy appealed and the case was eventually dropped.) For its part, TBS didn’t kill its upcoming White reality series with the now-unfortunate title “Power Slap: Road to the Title.” Instead, he moved his debut by a week, from January 11 to January 18.

