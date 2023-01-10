Toronto actor must repay COVID-19 pandemic benefits

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government provided billions of dollars in benefits to help Canadians deal with the financial repercussions.

Struggling Toronto actor Alain D’Amours said he applied for funds to help him buy groceries and pay his rent and bills during the pandemic.

It was really helpful. I was able to keep my apartment, keep my stuff and pay my bills even though I was a couple behind that was enough to survive,” DAmours said.

Last month, Canada’s Auditor General Karen Hogan said $4.6 billion in COVID-19 aid had been given to people who didn’t deserve it, funds the government now wants back.

“We found that overpayments of $4.6 billion [were] made to ineligible people,” Hogan said.

D’Amours said he worked as an entrepreneur most of his life until he had to quit for health reasons. He decided to become an actor in 2018 and was working on several projects when, shortly after, COVID-19 nearly shut down his industry.

DAmours received funds from the Canada Emergency Recovery Benefit (CERB) and the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB), but he recently received a letter from Revenue Canada that said, “We have reviewed your COVID-19 benefits. You must repay $23,700.

I think that’s pretty crazy. I know other people around me who got $3,000 or $5,000 to pay back but not $24,000. It’s a big chunk,” DAmours said.

The federal government has clawed back about half of the funds mistakenly paid to ineligible Canadians, and it wants the rest.

This includes overpayments in all of its COVID-19 benefit programs, including the following:

Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB)

Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB)

Canada Recovery Benefit (CCP)

Canada Recovery Caregiver Benefit (CRCB)

Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB)

Canada’s Lockdown Workers Benefit (CWLB)

DAmours thinks an error has been made in his tax return and he wants the chance to submit a revised return. He said it was unfair for the federal government to give him so much money and then ask him for it.

“You gave me the money to help me survive. You gave the money, it’s not a loan, and right now I feel like I borrowed from you and now I have to pay it back with interest. It doesn’t make much sense to me and pay that back, and there’s no way, I’m not even doing that in a year,” DAmours said.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for many Canadians and remains committed to providing compassion, flexibility and support during this difficult time, a spokesperson said. from Revenue Canada to CTV News Toronto.

Canadians who have received a Notice of Review (NOA) but still believe they were eligible for these payments are encouraged to contact the CRA to provide any additional information required to validate their claim. Please note that individuals facing CERB-related debt, who have made an honest mistake, will not be charged penalties or interest and have significant options for flexible repayment terms.

Although we cannot comment on specific cases for reasons of taxpayer confidentiality, individuals are encouraged to contact the CRA by telephone to discuss their options with an agent to find a solution that suits their particular situation. Members of the public can contact the CRA by calling 1-833-253-7615.

We are sensitive to Canadians experiencing financial hardship and will work with them to make payment arrangements based on their ability to pay. People who need help in the form of a financial solution tailored to their particular financial situation should contact the CRA as soon as possible to speak with one of our agents. We recognize that each taxpayer’s situation is different and we review each situation on a case-by-case basis.

Post-verification work is still ongoing and will continue for several years. To protect the integrity of benefit programs related to COVID-19, the CRA is committed to ensuring that individuals receive only the benefits to which they are entitled.

More than eight million Canadians have received COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, and about 250,000 people have received a letter saying they must repay some or all of the money they received in aid.