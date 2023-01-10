Actor Kai Ko reportedly seriously disfigured after drone crash on set





TAIPEI Taiwanese actor Kai Ko is recovering from a drone accident on set that left him with 20 to 30 stitches in his face, according to his manager. The star of Netflix’s upcoming blockbuster Agent From Above, a Taiwanese fantasy series, was being filmed by a drone for a close-up when the accident happened on Dec. 27, a spokesperson for the production team said. A few days ago, an accident occurred during filming, which caused severe facial disfigurement and (Ko) is currently undergoing treatment, Kos’ director told Taiwanese newspaper United Daily News, which reported the news Monday. The production team’s spokesperson said security measures were taken during filming. The drone blades were protected by a protective cover and there was no drone explosion or blade breakage. Unfortunately, for unknown reasons, the drone accidentally hit the cheekbone of Kos’ face and caused injuries, the spokesperson said, adding that investigations are ongoing. While Ko recovers, filming will continue for scenes that do not involve his character. The 31-year-old plays a former drug addict turned psychic recruited to bid for a Chinese god in the series inspired by traditional Taiwanese beliefs, which began filming in November. It is expected to be the most expensive Taiwanese production and is produced by Singapores mm2 Entertainment and Taiwans Good Films Production. Directed by Donnie Lai, the show also stars Wang Po-chieh, Hsueh Shih-ling, Buffy Chen and Johnny Yang. Ko is best known for his role in the Taiwanese film You Are The Apple Of My Eye (2011), which won him Best New Actor at the Golden Horse Awards. He was embroiled in a drug scandal in 2014 when he and Hong Kong actor Jaycee Chan were arrested in Beijing for using marijuana.

