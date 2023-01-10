Hugh Jackman shares his most embarrassing moment as an actor: “The doozy of all doozies”





Hugh Jackman is pulling back the curtain on his acting career and perhaps giving his fans too much information. During a recent interview with British Vogue for their Hollywood 2023 portfolio featuring 31 of today’s biggest stars, Jackman revealed his most embarrassing moment as an actor, calling the moment, “the doozy of all the doozies”. “I pissed in my pants on stage. This is the doozy of all doozies,” Jackman shared. “The doctor told me I was dehydrated, so following the instructions, I drank so much water that when I was doing this number in red tights, like Gaston in Beauty and the Beast, I basically had a choice to piss my pants or not sing.” Jackman portrayed the main antagonist in the 1995 Broadway adaptation of the story based on the Disney film released four years earlier in 1991. HUGH JACKMAN REMEMBERS GIVING MATT DAMON A LAP DANCE DURING HIS BROADWAY SHOW Jackman started his career in the mid-90s and, according to the star, his passion and love for the entertainment industry hasn’t faded after all these years. Jackman told the outlet that he loved the feeling he got walking on stage, saying “when it’s all flowing, it’s as free and as exhilarating as anything I’ve ever experienced in my life.” “I wish to God I could have it every time I do it,” he added. “I don’t know, but when it happens, it’s transcendent.” While Jackman enjoys his career, he admits there are some challenges. “TV has exploded. There’s so much good writing. And I have a hard time making decisions sometimes, especially when there’s two things I love that I have to choose between,” Jackman explained. . “That’s been the hardest. That’s the best problem to have!” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Jackman has been on Broadway as part of the cast of “The Music Man” since 2021, with his final performance Jan. 15. He is set to reprise his role as Wolverine for “Deadpool 3” alongside Ryan Reynolds, who plays the titular character. For anyone unsure how Jackman will play Wolverine again after the character’s apparent death in the 2017 film “Logan,” Jackman set the record straight in an Instagram video last year that also featured Reynolds. . “You have questions,” Reynolds begins. “Yeah. I had a lot of questions,” Jackman said then. “But don’t worry, we’ll answer it right away. Like, how is Wolverine alive after ‘Logan?'” Reynolds then chimes in and says, “‘Logan’ takes place in 2029. A totally separate thing. Logan is dead to Logan. Not touching that.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “Deadpool 3” is set to debut in 2024.

