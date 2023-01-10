11 insider lessons on waterfalls





I admire actors who perform their own stunts because I, a non-athletic nihilist, never could. I’m a writer, not an action hero fighter that’s so outside of my cast! But I’m finally taking my therapist’s advice this year to get out of my comfort zone and at least try to live the life I dream of. So I contacted a Hollywood stuntman for a stunt practice session. Y’all, meet Dustin Stern-Garcia, we’re taking acting lessons together. Besides being an actor, Dustin is a professional stuntman who specializes in combat work. He’s been in the game for nearly a decade and has done stunt work on several high-profile movies and TV series such as Birds of prey, Mulan, The Gray Man, WandaVision, and more recently Babylon. Dustin was there to give me a crash course in stunts and teach me some moves, so we visited a local stunt gym he frequents for a practice session. Here is what I learned: 1. It’s all in the body (control) being able to move smoothly and precisely is the foundation of everything in the waterfalls. So if you’re new to stunts like me, it’s best to start with the “boring” basics and master your own body. 2. I don’t have to be the most muscular person in the room to be a stuntman. However, core and tendon strength is crucial both in helping stunt performers hold position and in preventing injury to themselves and others. After all, the margin of error in stunts is literal. inches. 3. It’s the reactions that really “sell” a waterfall. This is why there is a plot more action that goes into the combat performance than most people would expect. He took his point further by teaching me the flip move above, the same stunt Margot Robbie performed on him eight times in a row during filming Birds of prey. 4. I learned that part of being an actor doing your own stunts is being honest about your own strengths and weaknesses, so that you look your best on camera. For example, Dustin said my shots were pretty good! However, my reactions to getting a punch? “We would probably cut to your one-liner for that,” Dustin said. A sleazy answer, but the movie would definitely look better for that! 5. There is a need for speed in stunts, you need to know how to land a punch or dodge a hook the right way, and it needs to be quick. It takes a LOT of practice. 6. A lot of people, myself included, think that stunts are all about explosive movements or effort with each hold. But I learned that stunts also require regulating energy, many shots last at least 12 hours, and stunt performers are expected to perform stunts multiple times, hitting their target (safely) each time. 7. Stuntmen are paid for their experience, preparation and adaptability at all times. Because on a professional shoot, things go (very) quickly. 8. Even though I still have a long way to go in my stunt journey, the training never stops for a professional stuntman either. They spend years training their bodies to prepare for any situation, so they can get it right the first time and not make mistakes. 9. It’s unfair for me to compare myself to actors who work with stunt training like Dustin, who has been training since he was a kid. The only thing I can do is keep practicing, and the best place to do that is at a local stunt gym! ten. Additionally, actors are barely thrown into a scene and are expected to know how to make a fight or stunt look good on screen. Stunts and fights are prepared and choreographed long before filming through an extremely collaborative process called previewing, or glimpses 11. Like most careers in the entertainment industry, stunt work is a profession that requires preparation, perseverance, and patience. For Dustin, it took years to feel like he earned his place at the table. And when I asked Dustin Babylon, one of the biggest sets he’s worked on in recent years, his eyes lit up. “Usually, previs, it’s about five people to replace the actors for Babylon, there were 30 of us,” he said. “It was so much fun. The stunt coordinators in this movie are true legends and they gave us a lot of creative expression. So it was us, the stunt people, who already knew each other, in this giant field with swords and axes, beating each other and finding out what worked.” “Stunt work is basically telling a story through movement,” Dustin said. “It’s always been that way. You have to know how to use the action in a way that’s going to complement the story and enhance the message of the project. I’ve noticed that audiences aren’t as interested in the action for action than before they want it to tell a story. It’s more and more present in the work that I’ve done, including Babylonand why I’m thrilled to continue to carve stories, as an actor and a stuntman.” And here’s what training with a stuntman taught me about myself: Not everyone is supposed to do their own stunts. And that’s it! Before training with Dustin, I vaguely understood the complexity of stunt work, I wanted to do my own stunts, but didn’t fully understand the grueling amount of training it takes. So now I have a different attitude towards actors who don’t all their own stunts: they just let more experienced professionals do what they do best. Follow Dustin’s Hollywood journey as an actor and stuntman via his Instagram account @thedustinSG. And check out Dustin’s latest work in Babylonout now in theaters! Television and movies Get all the best pop culture and entertainment moments delivered to your inbox.

