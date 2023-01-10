Thaw limits skiing options ahead of World University Games | arts and entertainment

Mother Nature hasn’t gotten the memo on how the World University Winter Games starting Thursday and running through Jan. 22 are an opportunity for Adirondack Park to show off as a winter recreation paradise.
There is a light dusting of snow on the ground and a little more in the forecast this week. Temperatures dipped below freezing after being above freezing all week. The entire competition will go ahead as planned with state-of-the-art snowmaking technology, but the recent thaw has reduced recreational skiing options. Downhill (aka Alpine) skiers are still racing down the slopes of the Whiteface, Gore, and Titus mountains, but cross-country (Nordic) skiing is currently eliminated everywhere but one location, the Paul Smiths College Visitor Interpretive Center.
Titus was on hiatus last week but resumed operations this weekend, with 10 of its 53 tracks open on Sunday.
This atypically warm January weather lends added weight to the Save Winter games theme, which draws attention to how human-caused climate change threatens winter sports around the world.
Whiteface in Wilmington will host the Games’ alpine ski races, and Gore in North Creek will host snowboarding and freestyle skiing. A few trails are closed to the public for these sports, but others will be open to recreational skiers at standard rates: $119 per day at Whiteface and $109 at Gore for adults, or less for juniors and seniors.
On competition days, recreational skiers are welcome to watch the races at no additional cost, according to Darcy Norfolk, director of communications for the state’s Olympic Regional Development Authority, which manages sports venues in the state, including Whiteface. and Gore.
There aren’t too many places that have the capacity where you can both recreate and watch, Norfolk said.
To add to the festive atmosphere, Whiteface and Gore will be hosting daily deck parties from January 12-22 with DJs, giveaways, an outdoor bar, and food and drink for sale. Meanwhile, visitors will find parking logistics different at the two sites, involving slightly more shuttles and security checks, although Norfolk said it will be nowhere near as extensive as security at the airport.
In Saranac Lake, the village-run Mount Pisgah Ski Resort is expected to reopen soon, but not before the start of the University Games, barring a winter miracle, according to ticket seller Julie Coffman.
A light dusting of fresh snow gave a welcome cushion to the top of a crisp base Saturday at the Paul Smiths VIC, and you could comfortably ski for many miles on the groomed runs. There were connector gaps, requiring out-and-back routes rather than loops, but you could still create some variety with the extensive trail network.
Paul Smiths is usually a few degrees colder and gets a little more snow than the rest of upstate New York.
We were lucky that way, said VIC director Scott van Laer, a retired ranger. Were lucky with our geography.
It’s good because the VIC has big plans to coincide with the University Games, one of the few venues outside of Lake Placid to do so.
Special events begin Wednesday night with a celebration of last year’s College Nordic Ski Team National Championship. It is open to the public from 6-8pm with live music, free food, beer, wine and spirits and an awards ceremony.
On the evening of January 19, John Morton, biathlete and Olympic coach, author and renowned trail designer, will give a free talk at the VIC from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Another special program to attract people during the games is a series of ski-with-a-scientist opportunities, capitalizing on the environmental science expertise of the colleges. These begin Saturday with beginner ski trips led by Bill McKibben (sold out) and Curt Stager, and continue with Lee Ann Sporn Sunday, Justin Waskiewicz January 16, Joe Henderson January 17, Michale Glennon January 18, Jerry Jenkins January 19. , Eric Holmlund on January 20 and Celia Evans on January 21.
This is in addition to regular VIC winter events, such as horse-drawn sleigh rides every Friday and Saturday ($25), and free live music by local artists such as the Split Rock Ramblers this Saturday, Kevin Wooley on January 16 and Jae Dani and Calvin Hinds on January 21.
I want people who have never been here and don’t know about the VIC to see it, van Laer said.
All other chargeable Nordic ski centers in the region have been closed for about a week.
Unless we got help from Mother Nature, we were currently sitting ducks there, ORDA spokesperson Norfolk said of Mount Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid. Van Ho has more snowmaking power than any other Nordic ski venue on planet Earth, manager Kris Cheney-Seymour said in 2021, but that’s for its competition runs, which are closed to the public until at the end of the University Games.
Van Hos’ legacy trails, including those designed for the 1980 Winter Olympics, will be open to the public as soon as there is enough natural snow to cover them.
There is a base, but it’s pretty thin, Norfolk said.
At the nearby Cascade site, manager Henry Liebers said: Let’s hope and pray.
At Dewey Mountain in Saranac Lake, manager Jason Smith said, “We don’t need a full reset, but we need at least 4 inches of snow.
That same day Smith had skied 7 miles at the VIC. There are sections where it’s pretty good, considering, but then there are sections where I’m going through barren trail, he said. It certainly varies.
Conditions on free public trails were generally considered unskiable as of Sunday, even at groomed sites such as Scotts Cobble Nordic Center in Lake Placid and James C. Frenette Sr. Recreational Trails in Tupper Lake.
Unfortunately, our trail conditions aren’t good, said Laura LaBarge, Recreation Director for the Town of Tupper Lake.
These conditions could change this week. Weather Underground is forecasting about 4 inches of snowfall Thursday and again Friday, plus another inch or so on Saturday. The Weather Channel predicts 3 to 5 inches on Thursday, 4 to 8 on Friday and another inch on Saturday. The National Weather Service also predicts a chance of snow on those days, though it doesn’t give amounts and suggests some of it could be rain instead.
Looking further ahead, Weather Underground and Weather Channel are calling for rain in the forecast for the middle of next week.
Weather-limited skiing adds resonance to Save Winter, the theme of a January 12-20 college conference that is part of the World University Games. Its keynote speakers are McKibben, whose 1989 book The End of Nature is considered the first mainstream publication warning of human-caused climate change.
Curt Stager, professor at Paul Smiths College; author and co-owner of Essex Farm Kristin Kimball; and former Sierra Club president Aaron Mair, who now leads the Adirondack Councils Adirondack Wilderness campaign. Additionally, dozens of panelists will take part in discussions on various aspects of the Save Winter theme, including how climate change affects winter sports.
