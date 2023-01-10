Northwestern is participating in the January NAC this past weekend





Northwestern sent 16 student-athletes to compete in the US North American Fencing Cup in January Last weekend. The tournament took place this weekend at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky, and is part of a circuit that allows teams to qualify and represent the USA Fencing Team. First-year saber student Megumi Oishi finished sixth in junior women’s saber. “I’ve been going to NACs since I was 10, which is when I started playing national tournaments,” Oishi said. “In the past, I’ve never won an individual medal at this tournament, so it was a really big breakthrough.” She credits last weekend’s success to her increased flexibility and use of a variety of techniques when facing different fencers. Oishi said she is looking forward to competing at the Junior Olympics and Division I championships, where she hopes to repeat her NAC result. She placed just outside the next bracket at the championships last year and is looking to use this weekend’s success as momentum to advance in the competition. Coming from a small club in high school, Oishi said she was grateful for the tremendous support she found at NU, and especially the support of her coach, Dennis Kolakowski. “If I had to credit one person for this weekend’s success, it’s him,” Oishi said. Along with Oishi, second-year foil Yejine Lee placed 25th in Division I women’s foil; first-year foil Juliana Hung placed 28th in junior women’s foil; first-year student sword Anna Damratoski placed 34th in the Junior Women’s Sword; junior saber Sky Miller placed 42nd in Division I women’s saber; and second-year foil Rowan Park placed 45th in junior women’s foil. Both Lee and Park had strong showings at the previous NAC in December, where they placed 10th and 24th, respectively, in the Division I women’s foil section. The freshman epee Karen Wang also placed 23rd overall in Division I women’s epee at the December NAC. The team has a quick turnaround after returning from Louisville and is expected to compete in the Tufts Invitational in Medford, Mass. January 15th. With the Tufts and Philadelphia Invitationals as well as the DeCicco Duals coming up this month, and the Junior Olympics taking place in February, the team will be busy competing before the start of the NCAA Championships in March. “There will be more difficult fencers there, so hopefully we can move forward with more process goals,” Oishi said. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @kunjal_bastola Related stories: — Fencing: Northwestern participates in the October 2022 NAC — Fencing: Northwestern collects top results at Temple Open, places ninth in preseason poll — Captured: Northwestern fencing secures top spots at Remenyik ROC and RJCC tournament

