College football fans invade Hollywood hotspots





The hottest ticket in Hollywood this week was not Tuesday’s Golden Globes but Monday night’s college football playoffs national championship game. At lunch at the famed Beverly Hills Hotels Polo Lounge on Monday, fans in red Georgia Bulldogs and purple TCU Horned Frogs — who descended on Los Angeles for the game at SoFi Stadium — vastly outnumbered the usual number of agents and of entertainment executives in chic black. Anyway, among football jerseys, Jeffrey Katzenberg dined in a corner seat with a friend, and SNL guru Lorne Michaels arrived in a faded baseball cap (whose dress code requires civilians to refrain from wearing casual hats, ripped jeans, crop tops, sleepwear, bathing suits and sleeveless shirts for men.”) Michaels was heard telling his friends that he had scored a ticket for the college game. Lorne Michaels and Jeffrey Katzenberg were having lunch at the famous Polo Lounge among the fans.

Lorne Michaels and Jeffrey Katzenberg were having lunch at the famous Polo Lounge among the fans.

Advertising WME co-chairmen Richard Weitz and Christian Muirhead, producer John Davis and Apple TV+ boss Zack Van Amburg were also spotted having lunch amid the sea of ​​football fans. To top off the surreal scene of college football boosters in LA’s upscale haunt, the hotspot’s resident pianist launched into the theme of Succession as a young woman dined nearby with a French bulldog by her side. When another diner approached the table, the gremlin-like pooch sunk his teeth into the man’s umbrella and wouldn’t let go. Sean Penn is among the presenters for Tuesday’s Golden Globes. Getty Images Usually the Globes would be the main attraction in town, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is on rocky ground after going off the air last year amid accusations a lack of diversity and unethical voting practices. An executive was heard this week saying his company is taking a cautious approach to the Globes as some pros stay home even though their projects have nominations. Georgia fans took over the Polo Lounge at lunch Monday. Sportswire icon via Getty Images The show tries to mount a return on NBC this year, including with the Honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award given to Eddie Murphy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2023/01/09/college-football-fans-take-over-hollywood-hotspots/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos