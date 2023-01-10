DEF LEPPARD and MTLEY CRE Announce Intimate Show in Hollywood, Florida





Def Leppard and Mtley Cre have announced an intimate concert in Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on March 12. Citi, VIP and Fanclub presales start Tuesday, January 10 at 10 a.m. Live Nation, Venue, Social Media, and Casino presales begin Wednesday, January 11 at 10 a.m. General on-sale is Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m.

Def Leppard and Mtley Cre go global in 2023 with their co-headliner “The World Tour” with special guest Alice Cooper. Produced by Live Nation, the US leg of the world tour kicks off August 5 in Syracuse, NY. The bands will be bringing their electrifying shows across America throughout August, including being the first-ever show at HA Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK. After finally hitting the road last summer, we were beyond excited to bring this massive tour to a global audience, including special dates in America!, said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard. “We had an amazing time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we are really looking forward to touring the world with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Creheads get ready because we have some amazing US dates planned for you!” Mtley Cre said in a joint statement. Check local listings for full ticket details, including VIP offers. To purchase tickets, please visit motley.com and defleppard.com. Dates “Around the World”: August

5 – Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome

8 – Columbus, Ohio – Ohio Stadium

11 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome

13 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Omaha Field

16 – Tulsa, OK – H. A. Chapman Stadium

18 – El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium February

10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock live at the Etess Arena ^

11 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock live at the Etess Arena ^

18 – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol

21 – Monterrey, Mexico – Banorte Stadium

25 – Bogota, Colombia – Simon Bolivar Park

28 – Lima, Peru – National Stadium March

3 – Santiago, Chile – Florida Bicentennial Stadium

7 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque Can

22 – Sheffield, United Kingdom – Bramall Lane

25 – Mnchengladbach, Germany – SparkassenPark

27 – Munich, Germany – Koenigsplatz

29 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome

31 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena Krakow June

2 – Prague, Czech Republic – Prague Rocks*

3 – Hannover, Germany – Expo Plaza

7 – Solvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival *

9 – Hyvink, Finland – RockFest*

11 – Trondheim, Norway – Trondheim Rocks*

14 – Copenhagen, Denmark – COPENHELL *

18 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting *

20 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo SNAI San Siro

23 – Lisbon, Portugal – Paseo Maritimo de Alges

24 – Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain – Miguel Ros Auditorium

27 – Thun, Switzerland – Stockhorn Arena July

1 – London, United Kingdom – Wembley Stadium

2 – Lytham, UK – Lytham Festival*

4 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

6 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Hampden Park ^ – no Alice Cooper

* – Date of the festival

