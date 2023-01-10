5 Bollywood actresses who made big comebacks after a long break





From Juhi Chawla to Neena Gupta, several famous Bollywood actresses had to take career breaks for various reasons. Many female stars stop acting to make time for family or other personal priorities, and we’ve seen that they often have to sacrifice more than their male counterparts. The OTT space has turned out to be a mega shift for most of these actresses joining the acting scene. In addition to their strong presence, we had heartbreaking storylines and outstanding productions. Here is a list of Bollywood actresses who have made big comebacks after a long hiatus:

##JUMPLINK## 1. Juhi Chawla



Juhichawla/Instagram After a multi-year career hiatus, Juhi Chawla made a comeback to the OTT world by hush hush, streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show is inspired by the popular Hollywood show big little lies. Apparently, she signed another web series which will be announced soon. Along with Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre also made her comeback in a web series after successfully battling cancer. 2. Taboo



Taboo/Instagram Tabu is a timeless Bollywood actress, who has delivered some impactful performances over the past few years. She was an ideal bahu of the Barjatya universe and now she takes on horror comedies and strong female-centric roles. Tabu made a big comeback with huge hits like Drishyam (2015), Golmaal again (2017), Andhadhun (2018), Of the love of (2019), Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and Drishyam 2 (2022). Aging like fine wine, Tabu still kills with his stellar style and performance. 3. Manisha Koirala



Manisha Koirala/Instagram The 51-year-old actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 and overcame it and was cancer free in 2013. Manisha has made a comeback in the entertainment industry after five years with Dear Maya in 2017. She was also seen starring in Ranbir Kapoor Sanju. The actress was last seen in the 2020 OTT movie Mask. 4. Neena Gupta



Neenagupta/Instagram At 62, Neena Gupta takes on new roles and proves every day that age is just a number. The actress rose to fame again with Badhaai Ho in 2018. Neena’s daughter and designer Masaba Gupta said that Badhaai Ho was her mother’s first leading role at the age of 60. The veteran star is breaking all stereotypes and actively pursuing her acting dream now. The actress was often seen in small roles in the 80s and 90s. In 2017, Neena had to openly ask for work on social media. 5. Sushmita Sen



Sushmitasen/Instagram Sushmita Sen has made a smash comeback after 10 years with her standalone web series Aryastreaming on Disney+ Hotstar. His return plan Arya was a hit and enjoyed by viewers. Sushmita’s comeback was in the OTT space and she proudly says she doesn’t regret taking a break

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/bollywood/126518-bollywood-actresses-who-made-great-comebacks-after-long-break.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos