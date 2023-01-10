Entertainment
Brad Pitt Recalls First Love Scene, Breakout Role & Actor That Left Him Stunned
Brad Pitt reminisced about the past while discussing some of his favorite roles.
The 59-year-old Oscar winner has certainly grown since his “Dallas” days in the ’80s, when he played Randy for four episodes of the popular drama.
Pitt recalled that his first love scene was anything but romantic.
“I had to roll in the hay out of a barn,” the ‘Babylon’ actor told W Magazine. “I don’t think I had a line. I was just rolling and frolicking.”
His tracking was slightly better, however. He portrayed JD in the 1991 film “Thelma & Louise” and was lucky enough to work with Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis.
“Yeah, that was my big league debut, I guess,” Pitt admitted. “geena [Davis] was so sweet and kind and delicate.”
He was 26 while Geena was 34 when they filmed their steamy bedroom scene.
“That love scene, I think, took two days of shooting. She took care of me,” Brad said.
He had no idea his character would impact his career. In fact, he barely got the role.
“I just thought, I’m the guy for this. But they went through a few other actors,” Pitt recalled. “I didn’t get the part at first, then he came back, and I didn’t get it anymore, and I went, huh. Alright. Let’s move on. And then he came back. I feel like it was three times.”
With years of success under his belt, he still remembered the early days of feeling starstruck in Hollywood.
“I remember moving here [to Los Angeles], and the first week I went to a Fishbone gig down in the valley,” Pitt said. “I saw John Cusack, and that was the first time I saw a man or a woman who actually worked in the movie theater. It was really weird to be in the same room as someone you were watching onscreen.”
Pitt also revealed that road rage can sometimes get the better of him.
“You know what my pet peeve moment is, Larry David? It’s when people are in the passing lane and they’re going as slow as everyone in the normal lanes,” he said. “They block everything, and you can’t move. I have to move. And when I feel trapped, I do Larry David everything on it.
He added: “I’m trying to be nicer these days. I might start a fire. See if that does anything. I might, like, move around in the rear view mirror a couple of times, see if that does anything. .”
The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ star confirmed in November he was dating Ines de Ramon, months after her split from ex-husband, “Vampire Diaries” actor Paul Wesley. Wesley and de Ramon were married for three years.
Pitt and de Ramon first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on a double date with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber in a Bono concert.
Pitt may have even more time for love in his life after recently selling a 60% majority stake in his production company, Plan B Entertainmentto the French group Mediawan for 300 million dollars.
