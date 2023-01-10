What’s Going On – The Hollywood Reporter





Warner Bros. Discovery faced widespread criticism in 2022 for removing completed films and series – most infamously, the bat girl movie – and removing some legacy titles from its HBO Max streaming platform. Turns out the company may have been ahead of the curve. A new wave of cost-cutting measures at other companies, ranging from Disney to AMC Networks, has made WBD chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels prophetic. “We’ve had a lot of public noise about some of the content write-offs we’ve taken, which is a reflection of an industry that has gone too far and gone on a spending spree,” said Wiedenfels at a Citibank conference on January 5. “We eliminated a lot of the surplus last year, and I think that’s something everyone in the industry is going to go through. We’re coming out of an irrational period of overspending with a very focused focus. limited on ROI, and I think others are going to have to make some adjustments that we have, frankly, behind us now. AMC Networks has been particularly aggressive in cutting back, removing already-ordered second seasons of legal dramas 61st street and science fiction series Lunar Haven and cancel serial orders for Unmasks and Invitation to a bonfire. sci-fi comedy Unmasks and 61st street had already completed production on their respective seasons, while Invitation to a bonfirestarring Tatiana Maslany, was halfway through filming. The changes come as AMC Networks seeks up to $400 million in write-downs for programming as it seeks a more stable financial footing. Sources say The Hollywood Reporter that the company prioritizes “essential” shows – think Anne Rice dramas Interview with the Vampire and Witches of Mayfair and the course Walking Dead universe – and will likely reduce development as well. (The company also announced a series of layoffs in December.) Recent victims include ABC Avalon, a drama series from David E. Kelley and Michael Connelly that was scuttled after production of a pilot (main studio A+E Studios, which produced with Disney’s 20th TV, is buying the series); a feature film based on Comedy Central Workaholic at Paramount+, dropped five weeks before filming began; and Netflix’s animated comedy inner workwhich saw its second-season renewal resumed. The wave of non-renewals and discontinued series orders is the second to hit the industry in the past three years. The first months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 brought a similar series of decisions that affected, among others, Netflix GLOW and The societyABC Stumptown and Showtime Become a God in Central Florida. These cancellations have been prompted in part by pandemic concerns – including the additional cost of testing and social distancing measures before vaccines become available – while the latest measures come as the hangover from the spending spree of the streaming era kicks in and media conglomerates seek to eliminate red ink from their balance sheets. The recent surge has unsurprisingly caused consternation in the creative community, with some writers calling on their union to make corporate takeovers an issue in upcoming contract negotiations. The Directors Guild declined to comment; THR also contacted SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild. Additional reporting by Alex Weprin.

