The Bollywood dance star’s iconic hooks – ThePrint – ANIFeed

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India]Jan 10 (ANI): Actor Hrithik Roshan is definitely one of the best dancers in the Hindi film industry and he always set the screen on fire every time he shook his leg.

Everything about the charming celeb wows her fans, whether it’s her effortless moves or her sweet expressions.

As the actor turns a year older today, take a look at some of his signature crochet steps.

1. The Life of a Buddy

The energetic dance floor of Hrithik’s debut film “Khao Naa.. Pyaar Hai” established him as one of the finest dancers in the Hindi film industry in 2000. His cross-steps and hands-moving in song became very popular in the industry. , and even the younger generations of dancers are trying it out.

2. Doom Again

Hrithik portrayed a negative character for the first time in his career in “Dhoom 2” and garnered a lot of appreciation for his amazing performance. Her outstanding moves and flexibility in the title track “Dhoom Again” drove fans crazy. The song’s hook step became extremely popular among her fans.

3. You Meri

Hrithik set the stage on fire with his exceptional dance moves and hot chemistry with actor Katrina Kaif who danced perfectly in tune with him. The song was a smash hit and the song’s signature step became very popular among Hrithik’s fans and it became one of the best dance numbers of his career.

4. Ghungroo

Ghungroo’s hook step quickly became popular and people couldn’t help but admire how easily Hrithik swung to the rhythms. The song was part of the action thriller ‘War’ which was declared a blockbuster hit. Actor Vani Kapoor matched Hrithik step by step in the song.

5. You are my Sonia

Hrithik’s moves in the song became an instant hit among young people, and many attempted to recreate his steps on the hook line ‘Keh do Na, keh do na, you are my Soniya.’ Hrithik’s effortless dance moves and warm chemistry with Kareena Kapoor made the song a big hit. (ANI)

This report is generated automatically from the ANI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.