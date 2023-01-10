First look at the Super Nintendo world of Universal Studios Hollywood





A new ride at a major theme park is always a source of excitement. A whole new earth? Now we are so happy, we are doing the dance of joy! Universal Studios Hollywood will officially unveil Super Nintendo World in February, but nerdist was able to take a look at the beautiful new area with a small group of outlets last week. Universal Creative Vice President Jon Corfino took us on a tour of the grounds, which may be relatively small in terms of area, but huge in terms of theming and immersion. Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood When I say “immersion”, I mean it. As soon as guests walk through the entrance pipe and see a bit of classic Nintendo-style castle brick, they step out into a huge circular plaza whose height makes up for any width. Everywhere you look, you’ll see familiar characters, pictures, and letters. You will see a Spiky on top of one mountain and a Koopa Troopa walking on top of another. And yes, indeed, Bowser’s Castle is the most important, because of course it is. Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood Like the Wizarding World area, Super Nintendo World is AR-enabled. Any guest who wishes to participate in the “game” of this one can purchase a Power-Up Wristband which will keep track of your score as you move through the area. You can hit question blocks and POWs and the world will react to you. In the hallways, you’ll find small circles emblazoned with the M which, if pressed with your wristband, will light up with an 8-bit rendering of a character. (We saw Luigi and Bowser on our tour.) The land also has interactive elements called Power-Up Band Key Challenges. These include things like a crank where you have to be faster than a goomba; or a timing game where you have to bounce a Koopa Troopa; or a rhythm game where you have to stop a piranha plant from waking up and eating you. Each of the animatronics involved are huge and make you, and especially the younger members of your party, feel like you’re in a Nintendo game. Click to see the gallery Kyle Anderson/nerdist The biggest of these interactive elements will, of course, be the augmented Mario racing carousel, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. Although we were unable to participate in the race, Corfino told us that it would involve racers wearing goggles and entering the karts. As the ride unfolds on the track, you will see various things from inside the game in your glasses. The goal is to fire shells (just by looking) and get the highest score. Guests will view things from any direction, making it unlikely to have the same experience as someone else. Corfino said he made the ride 200 times for testing and on the day of the tour he got his best score. In addition to the ride and challenges, Super Nintendo World also has the required gift shop (called 1 Up Factory) and a restaurant (called Toadstool Cafe). We look forward to returning once the land is fully operational and immersing ourselves in Super Nintendo World. The land will open at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17, 2023. Kyle Anderson is the editor of Nerdist. You can find his film and TV reviews here. Follow him on instagram and Letter box.

