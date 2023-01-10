Pathaan trailer released. Netizens say “you can ignore Bollywood but not Shah Rukh Khan”





The long-awaited trailer for Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is finally out. The excited netizens can’t keep calm and bombarded the whole team with their love.

Bombay ,

Fans support Shah Rukh Khan after watching Pathaan trailer.

By Prachi Arya: And Shah Rukh Khan is back in force! Amid much anticipation and excitement for Siddharth Anands Pathaan’s upcoming film, the makers have finally dropped the trailer. By being full of action and drama, the mass entertainer has surely raised the expectations of the people. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. FANS REACT TO PATHAAN TRAILER After piquing fans’ curiosity with two songs, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, which became chartbusters, the creators finally released the intriguing trailer. From the chiseled body of Shah Rukh Khan to the action-packed sequences of John and the avatar of Deepikas as an agent, everything fueled the expectations and excitement of moviegoers. Shortly after the trailer was released, frenzied fans were quick to share their views while praising SRK’s character and revealing their goosebumps. One of the movie’s followers commented on YRF’s Youtube page and wrote, Goosebumps Mind Mind Blowing Trailer. I can’t wait to see it on the big screen. PATHAN. Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote: You can ignore Bollywood but you can’t ignore SRK. A third user chimed in and wrote a stunning trailer. one of the best…literal goosebumps on every SRK dialogue. Fans react to the Pathaan trailer. Fans react to the Pathaan trailer. Not only YouTube, Twitter users also seemed very pleased with the trailer and expressed their fans love for Sha Rukh Khans lead role in the film. One netizen shared SRKs again from the trailer and wrote, Meri jaan Still in shock… OmgKamal dhamal bemisalBoom… Loved it so much… Another twitter user mentioned how point he looks forward to the cat-and-mouse chase between John and SRK in Pathaan. @iamsrk India is ready to witness the most stylish high octane action movie… with my Hottie Action Hero This ice chase… Pathaan is all India has ever had seen and can easily compete with the best Hollywood movies in terms of quality. .@iamsrk India is ready to witness the most stylish high octane action movie… with my Hottie Action Hero This chasing in the ice… Pathaan is everything India has ever seen and can easily compete with top Hollywood movies in terms of quality #PathaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/zsSL5UVTad

S (@JacyKhan) January 10, 2023 PATHAAN TRAILER Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan trailer is finally out. Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the top is worth the wait! Seeti maar dialogues, chiseled physique, action sequences and too much heat in every frame – that’s what you can expect from the movie trailer. Pathaan is released on January 25, 2023. Posted on: January 10, 2023

