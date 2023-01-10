



As Shah Rukh Khan drops Pathaan trailer, netizens say ‘King of Bollywood is back’. Call it BLOCKBUSTER The moment Shah Rukh Khan fans have been waiting for finally arrived on Tuesday. The long-awaited trailer for his next film Pathane , also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was released by the creators this morning. It sent the internet into a meltdown. Before the trailer even went live, the #Pathaantrailer hashtag hit Twitter’s trending tab. And fans just couldn’t keep calm after SRK finally unveiled it on social media. They flooded microblogging sites with messages of appreciation for the star who is making a comeback after four years. SHAH RUKH KHAN DROPS PATHAAN TRAILER “Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! #PathaanTrailer now available! Released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023,” SRK wrote while sharing the trailer for his highly anticipated film. Before you watch the reactions, check out the visual spectacle here: Mehemaan Nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! #PathaanTrailer now available! D t.co/fki93uq0wk — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023 INTERNETS REACT TO PATHAAN TRAILER “I just watched the Pathaan trailer. The effects, the attitude, the love for India, all obvious and perfect. A movie to watch on the biggest of screens. Bollywood has finally woken up from its long sleep. Much needed,” wrote one user. Another commented: “The most awaited trailer in Indian cinema history is finally here, bollywood’s biggest star finally arrives to take the industry by storm, #SRK in and like #Pathaan” “The Pathaan trailer left me on the edge of my seat. The action and special effects look top notch, and I can’t wait to see the full movie,” read one tweet. @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham @yrf The Pathaan trailer left me on the edge of my seat. Action one t.co/Depd88X9LG — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023 @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham @yrf What an amazing Pathaan trailer will be a blockbuster movie!!! t.co/b54xV3el5y — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023 @iamsrk I’m so emotional. Cry like a baby. 4 long years of waiting with patience and love. Pure champion of hard work. t.co/tJfY8GVYqH — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023 #PathaanTrailer #PathaanTrailerout #ShahRukhKhan #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham never wants to play the bad guy again t.co/tq2GXET1mb — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023 OH MY GOD. I am SPEAKLESS it’s so too good!!!!! NOW how are we going to wait for the 25th??? ! The t.co/s6Dd3DRe2B — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023 ABOUT PATHAAN The film is set to arrive in theaters on January 25. It marks SRK’s return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus. Siddharth Anand director was financed by Yash Raj Films. Pathane landed in controversy after his first title Rank Besharam published online. Political leaders and religious groups demanded a boycott and even threatened the film crew over Deepika’s saffron bikini.

