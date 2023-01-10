Oscars 2023: Hollywood producer Jason Blum’s prediction of the big RRR





A still of RRR (courtesy: rrrfilm) New Delhi: Team RRR is destined for the pinnacle of award-winning glory, according to a Hollywood producer’s prediction. The film is in competition for two Golden Globes (which will be held tonight in Los Angeles, early tomorrow morning India time) and if Jason Blum is right, RRR will also win the first prize at the Oscars. The CEO of Blumhouse Productions (filmmakers like get out and paranormal activity) tweeted this big Oscar prediction on Sunday: “I’m leaving with RRR win the best photo. You heard it here the first time. Note it, please. If I’m right, I’ll take my own Oscar.” In a follow-up tweet, Mr. Blum clarified that he has no skin in the game. “It’s RRR time. Don’t miss it. And no, I’m not involved in any way. I don’t know anyone associated with the movie either. To see,” he wrote. See Jason Blum’s tweets here: I’m going with RRR winning best picture. You heard it here the first time. Note it, please. If I’m right, I get my own Oscar. Jason Blum (@jason_blum) January 8, 2023 It’s RRR time. Don’t miss it. And no, I’m not involved in any way. I don’t know anyone associated with the movie either. See it. Jason Blum (@jason_blum) January 9, 2023 RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, presented itself for consideration in several Oscar categories and is on a list of 301 films eligible for the awards. Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 24. Meanwhile, Rajamouli and stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR will attend the Golden Globes where RRR is up for best non-English feature film and best original song for the viral world. Naatu Naatu. RRR received great love from international audiences including celebrities. Over the weekend, Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain paid tribute to the film. “Watching this movie was such a party,” she wrote, retweeting a post about the movie. In response to the actress’ tweet, the creators wrote, “Jessica, you enjoyed RRR, it made us happy.” Jessica, enjoying RRR made us happy https://t.co/NcHlc1HpLX RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 6, 2023 Last month, game of thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel tweeted: “RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise.” She explained in a separate post: “Sick as in GREAT btw.” Sick like in GREAT btw Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022 RRR, set in the 1920s, is based on two legendary freedom fighters – Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. It boasts of an impressive cast which included Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. The film opened to largely positive reviews from film critics and needless to say, an overwhelming response from audiences both in India and across the world, raking in over Rs 1,200 crore. RRR film released across the world in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously. The film was also released in Japan as well as the United States. Featured Video of the Day Airport traffic: Malaika Arora, Suniel Shetty-Wife Mana and Urvashi Rautela

