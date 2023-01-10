Javed Akhtar Addresses Boycott Bollywood Controversy; opens on Uttar Pradesh Film City





Image Source: FILE IMAGE Javed Akhtar spotted Lyricist Javed Akhtar speaking at the launch of Jadunama, a coffee table book which is a compilation of excerpts from his public speeches, interviews and quotes, addressed the Boycott Bollywood controversy and the opening up of the industry film by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in UP. He told Akhtar that “high profile” figures often have their names slandered in controversies. Javed Akhtar appreciated the initiative taken by UP CM Yogi Adityanath to make Film City in Uttar Pradesh. Akhtar praised the initiative and said, “I think it’s a good thing that the film industry is open to UP, it will make a lot of things easier and there is no loss for us. The films are made in California and they are also made in New York, it doesn’t matter, for example, whether the film is made in our Mumbai or in UP, it will not hurt anyone. Also, speaking about the planned budget for theatres, Javed Akhtar added that “the government should give electricity to industrial rent theatres”. He also suggested that it is better if the land is donated at a very low price for the construction of a cinema hall. ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar Opens Up On Pathaan’s ‘Besharam Rang’ Line, Says ‘I Think We Should Trust…’ Asked about the recently formed ‘Dharma Censor Board’, the screenwriter said that each ‘dharma’ (religion) should have its own censorship board. “There is a censorship board in MP so this one is there and a center censorship board is also there. What is the problem? We have four to five important ‘dharmas’ and they should have their censors. Can -be then moulvis (under Islam) will start watching movies. Do it, do it!” he joked. Meanwhile, a compilation of excerpts from Akhtar’s public speeches, interviews and quotes, “Jadunama”, has been unveiled by his close friend and veteran poet-lyricist Gulzar. Akhtar’s family members including actress-wife Shabana Azmi, actor-filmmaker-son Farhan Akhtar, director-daughter Zoya Akhtar, actor Tabu, filmmaker Farah Khan, actor Nandita Das, directors Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowarikar, and actors Deepti Naval, Divya Dutta, Urmila Matondkar, Saiyami Kher and Satish Kaushik attended the event. Latest entertainment news

