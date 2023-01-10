Papa Bop will fill your stomach and your soul





Kj Chang opened Papa Bop in September to bring authentic Korean cuisine to downtown Evanston. “I can also taste our dishes in Korea. They are not a fusion style,” Chang said. “The way we eat in our house and the way Koreans eat in Korea is the way we cook.” So far, Chang said the most popular menu item was “bibimbap” – spelled “bop” like Papa Bop instead of bibimbap. It is a rice dish served with assorted vegetables and an over-easy egg on a traditional Korean hot stone with a bowl of soup. After working in the restaurant industry for 22 years, Chang was ready to take matters into his own hands. He opened the restaurant with a menu that included hibachi entrees, ramen options, and a craft lemon-lime drink, which, according to Papa Bop’s motto, “will fill your stomach and fill your soul.” Papa Bop, like other restaurants across the country, is dealing with rising meat and oil prices due to inflation. However, Chang thinks he can limit the effects of inflation through menu prices. Most dishes are between $11 and $18. When deciding where to start his business, Chang chose a location near Chicago Avenue Trader Joe’s, a location he thought would be sure to attract college students. But so far he has seen a clientele he estimates to be 99.5% neighbors and just 0.5% students. Nonetheless, Chang said customers gave positive reviews, giving him hope that serving a different clientele would allow him to be as successful. Lena Kim, owner of nifty gift shop niceLena & Friends, tried Papa Bop when it opened and loved it, she said. She added that she had just brought her family back so they could all try out together. Not only is the food excellent, Kim said, but the Chang family is very friendly and cares about their customers. Kim said the only thing missing from her first visit was a soup option on the menu. But after she told Chang about it, he added two soups. “I’m also Korean and we’re from soup country, so that’s really important,” Kim said. “I hope he adds more now that it’s winter, but I really wanted to see the soup represented.” Because Papa Bop is a family-friendly neighborhood restaurant, Kim said she thinks Evanston residents would be more inclined to eat there. In fact, some students overlooked the distance and ventured more than a mile northwest to the facility. Weinberg’s second student, Mahdi Haseeb, said he’s excited another Korean option is coming to town, as there aren’t many near campus. Besides the cozy atmosphere, Haseeb said the homemade drinks and the simplicity of the menu set Papa Bop apart. “At first, I thought everything was a bit expensive,” Haseeb said. “But the generous portions, the authenticity of the food and the welcoming environment made it a great experience.” E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @ellajeffriess Related stories: —​​ Northwestern Students Find Home in Evanston’s Korean Restaurants — Habibi In continues its mission to serve traditional Middle Eastern cuisine in Evanston — Some downtown Evanston restaurants see revenue boost as NU underclassmen return to campus

