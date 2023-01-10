Taiwanese actor Kai Ko injured after a drone hit him in the face while filming a Netflix series





Taiwanese actor Kai Ko was injured on set when a drone filming him at close range hit his cheekbone. The accident left the actors with severe facial disfigurements and required 20 to 30 stitches, his manager said. The accident happened on December 27 on the set of Netflix’s upcoming Taiwanese fantasy series, Agent From Above, which is produced by Singapores mm2 Entertainment and Taiwans Good Films Production. Kos’ manager spoke to Taiwanese newspaper United Daily News, who broke the news on Monday, January 9. A few days ago, an accident happened during filming, which caused severe facial disfigurement and (KO) is currently undergoing treatment. The statement continued: Our artist is not a superhero. He was concentrating on his job and couldn’t react in time when a disaster happened right next to him. We hope to be able to (return) to work safely and allow our lives to resume their course. In the series, 31-year-old Ko plays a former drug addict turned supernatural crimefighter who is recruited to do the bidding of the Chinese god San Tai Zi as redemption for his sins. A spokesperson for the production company said safety precautions were taken while filming with the drones’ blades protected by a protective cover. Unfortunately, for unknown reasons, the drone accidentally hit the cheekbone area of ​​Kos’s face and caused injuries, the spokesperson said. Investigations are ongoing. The actor didn’t directly address the incident, but he did post two Instagram Stories on Monday. The first was a photo of Yoda with the words May the Force be with me and the second was a photo of Slam Dunks Hanamichi Sakuragi with the words I’ll be back real soon. Ko won Best New Actor at the 2011 Golden Horse Awards for his role in the film, You Are The Apple Of My Eye. He made his directorial debut with the mystery action film, Bad Education, in 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cnalifestyle.channelnewsasia.com/entertainment/kai-ko-injured-agent-above-drone-accident-netflix-345796 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos