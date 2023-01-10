PVR relies heavily on “Pathaan”, other versions of Bollywood; says 75-80% of pre-pandemic steps are back





After a string of big budget Bollywood releases like Laal Singh Chaddha, Cirkus, Ram Setu, Vikram Vedha, Bhediya which failed to bring audiences back to theaters, India’s biggest multiplex channel PVR opines that its content and not a problem of pricing. The problem is not as big as it is claimed, 75-80% of our steps have returned from the pre-pandemic level. It’s definitely a content issue. We sold Avatar at an average price of Rs 300 and it is one of the biggest box office hits in the country, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Co-General Manager of PVR told Business Today. Bijli is betting heavily on upcoming Bollywood releases like Shah Rukh Khan-star Pathaan, which comes out on January 25, Kartik Aaryans Shahzada, which hits the big screen in early February, and Ranbir Kapoor-star Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar, which hits the beginning of March this year. These Bollywwod titles look promising. Then there are big Hollywood names like Ant Man, Magic Mikes Last Dance, 65, etc. were betting on, he said. While the footsteps are back, we want them back at 100% and more. Last year, on March 27, PVR and Inox Leisure announced their merger. The company expects the remaining formalities to be completed by the end of this fiscal year. After the merger, it would have a total of 1,600 screens. The multiplex operator aims to operate 1,000 screens by the end of FY24 and passed the 900 screen milestone on Monday. Were on track with the expansion process. We ensure that unserved areas get a multiplex. The idea is to open up in markets where we are not present and in markets where we are present and where there is still potential for growth, he said. The company is focusing on small towns and cities for expansion. We just opened 8 screens in Jaipur and for the past 25 years we had no resort there. This very year we opened in small places like Patiala which is doing very well. We look at Vasai which is an unserved suburb, Hubli, Jamnagar, Bikaner, Ajmer etc. because those places don’t have multiplexes and have very limited options when it comes to entertainment in general, Bijli said. He added that for every consumer facing business, it is important to be in small towns. We are getting 20-30% growth from small towns and there is a lot of potential coming from big cities in South India like Chennai and Bangalore because the cinema index there is so high, he said. declared. Bijli acknowledges that consumer tastes have changed. Whether or not consumer taste has changed is something we can’t really prove. There’s a lot of content on OTT and certainly consumers have evolved a lot more, they’re consuming much better content whether it’s in theaters or OTT because they’re exposed to such great quality content, he said. -he declares. But, he adds, different types of content coming to theaters will keep them afloat. Last year you had Brahmastra which was a VFX loaded mythology movie, Bhool Bhulaiya also did well which is a horror comedy and then there’s Drishyam 2 which is just great storytelling. We still don’t know yet what works and what doesn’t. We play all the content and hope they all go well, he added. Also Read: SC Regulates Movie Theaters May Set Conditions for the Sale of Food and Drink Inside Premises Also read: It will take another 2-3 quarters for steps in multiplexes to return to pre-Covid level: PVR

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/corporate/story/pvr-banking-heavily-on-pathaan-other-bollywood-releases-says-75-80-pre-pandemic-footfalls-are-back-359619-2023-01-10

