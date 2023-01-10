‘Kantara’ star Kishore comes out in support of Bollywood against fanatical hooliganism amid boycott trend





Popular South Indian actor, known for ‘Kantara’ and ‘She’, Kishore has sparked controversy by condemning Bollywood’s boycott trend and equating it with fanatical hooliganism. Speaking to social media, Kishore said now is the time for the film fraternity across the country to stand up and support Bollywood by condemning the trend of boycotting Bollywood films, fanatical hooliganism against them and the politics of hatred against its actors. It is a failure of governments not to be able to provide security for any business or industry in the world’s largest democracy, Kishore said. Even so, an atmosphere of fear has been created where people in the film industry do not speak, which is a disgrace to government officials who are responsible for maintaining law and order, he said. declared. It is a flagrant violation of the law that is poisoning society and must be stopped and punished before the fire spreads to local film industries as well, Kishore argued. Kishore is known for his social media activism against religious bigotry and farmer-related issues. Kishore had backed popular actress Sai Pallavi’s controversial statement equating the killings of Kashmiri pundits with the lynching of Muslims by vigilantes. He had questioned the media for taking a stand on the actress and wondered if it was a crime for actors/actresses to have a social opinion? The actor who starred against Rishab Shetty as a police officer in the hit film ‘Kantara’ said there should be faith but not superstition. He had said that like all good films, “Kantara” transcends the boundaries of caste, religion and language and unites people. It’s creating awareness through entertainment. If this cinema is used to promote superstition and divide people by provoking communal feelings, the great victory will be humanity’s greatest defeat, Kishore had said. Must Read: Kantaras Historical Revelation! Gods Sounds & Every Other SFX didn’t use a single computer to generate the audio effects reveals music composer Ajaneesh Loknath Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

