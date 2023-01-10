Comedy films were a staple of Hollywood. now they disappear

If you’re a theater buff with an interest in Hollywood films, you may have noticed that the number of big-screen comedies seems to have dropped sharply over the past two decades.

As people lined up to see movies like Alone at home, Almighty Bruce, or The hangover, we haven’t had success like these in a while. The handful of comedies that become hits – like Murder Mystery – do it exclusively on streaming platforms. Famous comedy directors like Judd Apatow are rare. After the exhaustion of his career-defining frankness, The hangover director Todd Phillips directed the drama film Joker. Come to think of it, is a frank comedy, laugh for laughs, like Airplane, Shawn of the Deador The 40 year old virgineven get the green light in today’s studio system?

How did the movie industry get here? Some say it’s all because of the pandemic, arguing that studios are focusing on big, action-oriented blockbusters – with familiar, tried-and-tested characters – to bring audiences back to theaters to make up for the revenue they have. lost during lockdown. Yet the pandemic cannot fully explain the pattern.

Another likely factor is the fact that what society considers funny and acceptable is not the same as it was 25 years ago. Comedians have regularly discussed how issues such as gender norms and political correctness have completely changed their field. Comedians like Louis CK have been completely squeezed out of the industry. Comedies are now judged by the same standards. The way the cult film Heathers Shootings depicted in schools were once considered entertaining, whereas today they are considered inappropriate. In the same way, American pie is now sexist where it was once seen as mere promiscuity.

It’s not that modern comedy writers lack options for new material — only those under fire have testified as much. Rather, it’s that they’re trying to deliver comedic material in an increasingly gritty and serious way. In an article titled “Comedy’s Existential Crisis”, Voice journalist Aja Romano wonders when entertaining became confused with informing, educating, denigrating. From Bo Burnham for Ricky Gervais, contemporary comedians don’t tell jokes so much as they tell us how they think other people should think and behave.

The comedy film business

Perhaps the main reason comedy movies disappear is that they don’t do well overseas. Far from it, in fact. Will Farrell’s 2006 film Talladega Nightson NASCAR, grossed $148 million in the United States, but only $14 million overseas, while the 2015 film Rail accident earned $110 million in the United States and $30 million overseas. The list of examples goes on and on. Dramas work the opposite; they often raise more money internationally than they do at home, which means that even films that fail at home can still become financial successes after being released in other parts of the world.

The drama is universal. The emotions that dramatic stories can evoke – fear, anger, grief – transcend time and space. Humor, on the other hand, often differs radically from culture to culture. Growing up in the Netherlands, this journalist saw many Hollywood comedies that failed to resonate with Dutch audiences.

Some examples include Garfield, yoga bear, Alvin and the Chipmunks, and other animated films based on characters familiar to American children but unknown across the Atlantic. Adult Live-Action Comedies like Spring Break and Book smart also belong to this list, not because they feature unknown characters, but because they revolve around unrelated concepts. In the case of Spring Break, this concept is the spring break: a type of vacation that does not exist in the Netherlands. In case of Book smartit’s American high school, which is just too different from its Dutch counterpart for any of the movie’s jokes to translate. Talladega Nights probably didn’t do well overseas because NASCAR, like lacrosse, is an American sport; a movie based on Formula 1 would have made more money overseas.

The line separating cross-cultural comedies from culturally specific comedies is not always obvious. Rowan Atkinson and Steve Coogan are both British character actors known for the roles they’ve portrayed and perfected over the decades: Mr. Bean and Alan Partridge. Mr. Bean is an international sensation as Atkinson relies more on action than words. Although Alan Partridge, a deaf journalist, is also known for his physical comedy, it was created as a commentary on the British news industry. So while Mr. Bean’s antics crack Brits and non-Brits alike, Alan Partridge is funniest when you have a working knowledge of English culture, broadcasting, or better yet, English broadcasting. England.

In an article written for Hollywood Insider, Ben Ross argues that Hollywood comedies haven’t so much disappeared as they have taken on new forms. “Now,” he writes, “we’re seeing big-name franchises injecting more humor or being more in tune with making their audience laugh.” He discusses the Marvel Cinematic Universe, noting that films such as Thor: Ragnarok can be categorized not only as action movies, but also as superhero movies. Indeed, while early Marvel films are serious and stoic, contemporary films are defined by their levity, with the hairpin veering closer to comedy than tragedy.

Ross concludes that “comedy films are becoming less of an individual genre and more of a mixture of the others”. But while old-school comedies are much rarer than they used to be, they haven’t completely disappeared. “That’s why it’s important to support these riskier non-franchise films, especially comedies, and try them on streaming or in theaters. After all, who knows what you’re going to get?”