Highest-grossing Bollywood films 2023: Will Pathaan break all records?

Year 2022 has not been good enough for Hindi film industry, highly anticipated movies like Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj, Laal Singh Chaddha, Jersey, Bachchan Paandey and many more failed to perform at Box Office .

Out of other South Indian films, box office reigned supreme in 2022. KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Vikram, PS-1 to Kantara made big bucks at box office across the country. In fact, there are no Bollywood films in the top five in 2022, with Brahmastra being the highest at number six.

More and more South Indian films are gaining acceptance in the Hindi market, while Bollywood seems to be losing ground even in its own backyard. Stars like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh failed to attract audiences to cinemas, which turned out to be a failed year for the Bollywood industry.

2023 has some big Bollywood releases, some even catering to pan-Indian audiences, but it remains to be seen how that will pan out. In this article, we will be looking at the highest grossing Bollywood movies of 2023.

Highest Grossing Bollywood 2023

Our prediction on which Bollywood movies can set the box office on fire this year.

Power Star actors Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are the main reasons why fans are eagerly awaiting this big budget action thriller.

Director Sidharth Anand’s previous film War (2019) is an all-time hit film, same exceptions are for sleek action thriller Pathaan, teaser and songs worked well and trailer is now expected.

Young Generation star Kartik Aaryan was the lead actor who first delivered the movie Super Hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2022, his two direct OTT releases Dhamaka and Freddy proved him the greatest entertainer. So this could be Kartik’s first and huge action movie.

Shehzada is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), this is the second and most exciting reason why fans are eagerly waiting for this movie.

After the massive success of Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn will soon return to the big screen with another blockbuster, “Bholaa”. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn himself along with Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films and Dream Warrior Pictures.

Bholaa is a Hindi remake of Tamil film Kaithi. The story of the film is about a prisoner who returns home after 10 years of imprisonment to meet his daughter.

The film features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Dangal (2016) director Nitesh Tiwaria helmed the film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Earth Sky Pictures. The film is set to be released on April 7, 2023.

The story of the movie Bholaa is based on a small town where an ordinary man falls in love with one of the most beautiful girls in the whole town and how he wants to marry her to increase his social status.

Jawan is one of the most starred movies of 2023. It features some of the biggest names in Bollywood as well as the South Indian industry. This film will star Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover.

The movie Jawaan is based on the life of an ordinary man who is punished for a crime he did not commit. This person’s struggle to prove their innocence.

The Adipurush movie has been delayed because of all the criticism the movie trailer received. Now, the movie is scheduled for release on January 12, 2023. The movie features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan.

Adipurush film is an Indian mythological film based on the Ramayana epic. In this movie, Prabhas plays the role of Lord Ram.

Animal is another big budget movie for Ranbir Kapoor after Brahmastra. This film features some of the biggest names, such as Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandhana and Ranbir Kapoor.

Animal is a gangster drama that shows how the film’s protagonist turns into an animal due to his turbulent relationships.

Salman Khan will return to the screen after a long stretch with the third part of Tiger 3. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. Tiger 3 will be released on November 10, 2023.

This film features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Dunki is a comedy drama series, and this movie will feature Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in key roles. The film will be released on December 22, 2023.

The film features the widespread use of an illegal back route called “Donkey Flight” by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and the United States.

This will be the first time that Akashay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will share the screen. The film is set to release on December 22, 2023. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan portrays one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

The film is not a remake of the hit 1998 action comedy of the same name starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.