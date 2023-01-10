Actor Kubra Khan to file statement before FIA ​​in YouTuber defamation case – Celebrities

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered actress Rabia Iqbal Khan, better known as Kubra Khan, to appear before an investigator from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to record her statement in view of a subsequent procedure.

During the last hearing, the CHS had ordered the FIA ​​and the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to block the dissemination of defamatory material against her on social media.

At the start of the hearing, IO Shagufta Shahzad filed a progress report stating that an investigation had been registered at the FIA ​​Cybercrime Circle in Karachi.

The OI said that on the direction of SHC, it had provided all of the alleged social media accounts in question to the PTA focal person to block them.

She also asked the CSS to order the complainant to come to her office (IO) in order to record a statement for the rest of the proceedings.

The bench adjourned the hearing until January 26 and also repeated the notice to the PTA for the next hearing.

The actress petitioned CHS last week against derogatory, defamatory, malicious, inflammatory, dangerous and sensationalist allegations made by YouTuber Adil Farooq Raja against her and three other actresses on social media sites.