KidSuper’s Colm Dillane works on Louis Vuitton’s next menswear show – WWD

Smells team spirit — and looks like a whole new way to conceive of a fashion show: Louis Vuitton’s menswear show in Paris on January 19 will involve filmmakers Michel and Olivier Gondry; designer Ibrahim “Ib” Kamara; visual director Lina Kutsovskaya, a world-renowned music star whose name is still under wraps – and KidSuper founder Colm Dillane, who has been secretly brought into the design studio for the past few months.

“It’s all about chemistry,” said Michael Burke, Chairman and CEO of Vuitton, revealing the various talents that will contribute to the upcoming Fall 2023 show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, which runs from 17 to January 22. “The participants in the collective, they go to the next level.

Vuitton has already sprinkled performance elements — dancers, a live orchestra, a marching band and rapper Kendrick Lamar — into the men’s shows it has mounted since the November 2021 death of male artistic director Virgil Abloh, riffing on a prolific and influential designer who left heaps of ideas and concepts.

This time, “there are no specific influences from Virgil,” Burke said. “It’s out of the blue, but its fundamental ethos, its vision, was based on values ​​that we perpetuate: inclusivity, authenticity and transparency.”

On that last point, Burke noted that Vuitton’s men’s media displays extol that last value, bringing Abloh’s catwalk inspirations to life.

“The show has to suck you in and engage you – that’s why [we have] the fanfare, that’s why the orchestra, “explained the leader during a telephone interview. “That’s how you create engagement today. It’s less cerebral; it’s more emotional.

While fashion designers frequently cite musicians, choreographers, sports personalities and filmmakers as references, “it’s the physical participation that’s new,” Burke said. “It just makes it more relevant. It makes it more Instagrammable. It’s the aspect of the live performance that elicits the reaction.… You show your inspiration in a very engaging way.

The initial impetus for the next show, Burke said, came from him, the communications department and the design studio, who thought about the talents invited, invited them to meet and then “let them go to the level superior”.

Colm Dillane, founder of KidSuper Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

All parties expected the Gondry brothers and Dillane to click based on their mutual love of stop-motion animation, “sunny spirit,” and a quirky, sometimes childlike, “very happy and very fit, but not innocent,” as Burke put it. “When you think back to ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ and you think of which designer goes with it, you think of Colm.…They didn’t know each other, but I was sure they would get along.”

Asked about Dillane’s selection to participate in the Vuitton men’s studio, Burke described him as an iconoclast and a recognized talent, winner of the Karl Lagerfeld finalist award at the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers 2021. “He is his own person, he has his own vision and he’s very, very bold,” enthused Burke.

When asked if the show later this month could be a trial balloon for Dillane to become the permanent male creative director, Burke replied nonstop, “I think the 19th will tell us.” , adding, “I think it’s a bit early.”

He stressed that there was no set timeline for naming Abloh’s successor. Other names frequently thrown around for plum fashion work include London designers Martine Rose, Grace Wales Bonner and Samuel Ross, as noted.

Burke emphasized that he did not want to collaborate with the KidSuper founder and described his involvement as being “embedded” in the studio.

“We didn’t want to make a guest appearance. We wanted something deeper. We wanted him to be fully immersed in the studio – and the sparks to fly.

Dillane and her Brooklyn, New York-based collective burst onto the fashion scene in 2020 with a stop-motion short film made using modified Barbie dolls dressed in miniature versions of KidSuper’s streetwear designs.

He has worked on co-branded products with Spaghettios, Modelo, Jägermeister and Puma, and has a collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger brewing for 2024.

His fall 2023 show KidSuper on Jan. 21 promises special appearances from Mike Tyson and three American comedians.

On Monday, Dillane marveled at his journey from a “14-year-old Brooklyn t-shirt designer” to designing a collection for the world’s biggest luxury brand.

“The Karl Lagerfeld Award already felt like I was doing it. But this whole KidSuper thing has been surreal,” he told WWD. skipped any steps, I had no internal connection and here we are. It’s a testament to hard work, good ideas, and a testament to Louis Vuitton’s willingness to take a chance on someone. I tried to make the most of this opportunity and I hope it will show through in the collection.

Certainly, he appreciated having access to the “best know-how in the world”.

“I love their desire to make interesting products and to see how quickly they operate,” he explained. “There’s a freedom and risk taking within the design team that I didn’t expect and it was really fun to collaborate with them.”

Despite Vuitton’s stature as the biggest luxury brand, Dillane said the studio works “with the same mindset, freedom and experimentation as a much smaller brand. I think that allows us to be agile, have fun and come up with the best ideas.

“I’ve always had big ideas, but this opportunity has allowed me to dream even bigger than ever,” he added.

In an interview with WWD last year, Dillane described her fashion brand as a canvas for her artistic creation. “If I draw this, you’re not going to buy my painting, but you’re potentially going to buy a T-shirt. That’s how I got started,” he said, also describing a different process from other designers. “I love the video process so much and am inspired by what a person would wear for a scene.”

Admittedly, Vuitton has enlisted a few more heavyweights to design the set for the fall 2023 show, with the Gondry brothers teaming up with Kutsovskaya for the set design.

Michel Gondry started by directing music videos for Daft Punk, Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Björk, Beck, The Chemical Brothers, Kylie Minogue and The White Stripes, before applying his whimsical and whimsical visual style to feature films such as “The Sleep Science” and “The Green Hornet”.

Gondry often works in a duo with his brother Olivier, and the duo also made a film prelude to the Vuitton show.

Excerpt from Michel and Olivier Gondry’s prelude film for the Louis Vuitton men’s fall 2023 show. Excerpts from the film prelude by Michel and Olivier Gondry, produced by Partizan

Meanwhile, Kamara and Kutsovskaya are longtime collaborators of Virgil Abloh.

Kamara, a fashion editor prized for his rich visual storytelling, has styled Abloh’s runway shows for the Off-White brand and Vuitton menswear, in addition to his role as editor of Dazed magazine. Last April, he was appointed artistic and image director of Off-White.

Kutsovskaya, whose resume includes stints in advertising and branding at Sephora and Barneys New York, and magazine design at Vogue, Teen Vogue and Nylon, is the founder of Be Good Studios, an American agency that has provided creative direction for events and campaigns for the likes of Valentino, Savage X Fenty and Miu Miu, in addition to Vuitton.

In the interview, Burked said that successful fashion shows have long involved dozens of creative contributors, even if only the creative director comes out at the end to salute.

“It’s a collaboration of many, many people involved in the success…I think there’s more collaboration going on today than there was in the past, but it’s often under the radar “, did he declare. “We’re just a little more inclusive and open about it.”

Vuitton’s fashion shows are streamed live on multiple social networks and enjoy massive viewership, with a men’s spin-off show in Aranya, China last September attracting more than 278 million viewers online.

Burke noted that the Vuitton shows that are part of Paris Fashion Week “are not so much about reach as the shows we do in other countries. In Paris, the shows are more about creativity, l industry and the market, so they’re not supposed to accomplish the same thing.

Plus, Parisian salons compete with dozens of other brand presentations every day, while destination salons allow a single brand’s voice to shine through.