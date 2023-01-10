The themed world of Glam Onn Calendar 2023 promises to bring back those iconic Bollywood trends that have had people on the edge of seats





Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: Here’s how to kick off 2023 with a stellar, glamorous photo shoot that will recreate iconic blockbuster moments handed down to us by our own film industry. The Glam Onn Calendar, 2023, will follow a themed world and promises to bring back those iconic Bollywood trends that have had us on the edge of our seats filled with plush emotions. The project is expected to be led by the Blanckanvas team, a group of creative individuals who often go sideways and produce content that leaves us in awe. This is Blanckanvas’ 4th installation in the calendar series, responding to an overwhelming response from the last two. This year’s calendar theme is locked as “Be Bollywood” and is designed to capture the evergreen essence of the iconic characters through their very style. It will closely follow the clothes worn by the stars themselves while filming hit scenes like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Padmavat, Bahubali, Ram-Leela, Devdas and many more. Although this year’s theme, costumes and mood are set, the schedule would still need a super cast, a big-name photographer, a seasoned makeup team and an ace stylist to be part of it. of this project. So Blanckanvas went out and did what he certainly does best – sign a strong crew! This year’s calendar will feature stars from the fashion industry and Bollywood itself. Actors like Anupriya Goenka, Vishal Singh, Shruti Sinha, Srishty Rode, Mir Sarwar, Mrunal Jain, Arti Singh, Nyra Banerjee, Rajiv Adatia, Tanya Sharma, Asmita Sood, Karishma Modi, are expected to join the schedule among many others and introduce heat. But what is a calendar without models? True to tradition, the team then signed models like Prateikk Jain, Vaibhav Maurya, Jitesh Nikam, Kavita Kharayat, Iris Maity, Manasi Moghe, Pooja Singh, Lakshya Sharma and Vaibhav Maurya. With the casting complete, it was now time to onboard a visionary who also had the ability to seamlessly execute the planned photography. Sayan Sur Roy, an industry-renowned photographer who has seasoned experience working with celebrities, is set to spearhead this project with Blanckanvas. But it doesn’t stop there, does it? To complete the team and make the calendar a resounding success, the team still needed a capable stylist who could not only capture the essence of these Bollywood hits, but also bring a new flavor of originality and put it all together. in place to fit perfectly into a re-creation sequence of iconic Bollywood moments. Rehan Shah, a celebrity stylist, showed keen interest in being part of the calendar, and it was certainly a no-brainer to have her on board as the project’s lead stylist. To fit in the final piece of the puzzle, an element that cannot go unnoticed and an obvious factor in influencing the success of the project was a team of makeup artists who have the ability to be completely glamorous but also know how to avoid making it look like a exaggerated work. Hence, the Bombay School of Makeup & Hair was hired to do the job. Additionally, the project will be powered by Waman Hari Pethe Jewelers and co-powered by Amaze1. IRA Women is expected to be content partner and Nikon India Pvt. Ltd., the best in the business of cameras, has signed up as a Shot on a partner. Parimal Mehta, CEO of Blanckanvas Media Pvt. Ltd., says, “We are always looking to build affinity with projects like Glam Onn. Brands today need a strong presence, and presence only comes through with quality work. At Blanckanvas, we are on the continuum of pursuing milestone after milestone with honest, hard work that often produces a top notch result. I’m proud to have a team that shares this ethos, and I’m happy to have them on board for projects that test creative abilities.” The Glam Onn Calendar, 2023 is set to launch in mid-January 2023 and promises to bring us back and fill us with nostalgia to watch iconic Bollywood scenes.

