Film Forum Director Karen Cooper Steps Down After 50 Years





Cooper said she was very proud to work to expand the scope of Film Forums programming, introducing audiences to key 1970s German filmmakers like Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Werner Herzog and Wim Wenders. She was also honored to have programmed the New York premieres of ambitious documentaries such as Asylum, Peter Robinsons 1972 look inside psychiatrist RD Laings’ therapeutic community of people with schizophrenia living together in a group home in London; and Spike Lees Four Little Girls (1997), about the children killed in the 1963 church bombing in Birmingham, Ala. It’s the meticulously curated list of new movies that Cooper, Chung and Artistic Director Mike Maggiore plot on a dry-erase board in theater offices up to six months in advance that forms part of the draw for film forums of about 200,000 visitors each. year, as well as a solid lineup of classic films programmed by Repertoire Artistic Director Bruce Goldstein, a concession stand menu of decadent baked goods, and a solid lineup of filmmaker talks. Chung says the biggest challenge facing Film Forum, which is one of the few theaters to regularly show independent films in New York, is competition from streaming services. It can be difficult, she says, to convince people who have gotten used to watching at home to bundle up, take the subway to the theater and pay $15 for an evening. One solution, she said, is to create a memorable experience that people can’t get anywhere else. They recently held Q&A sessions with filmmaker Lizzie Gottlieb, who directed the documentary Turning Every Page The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb, and the subject of the films, book editor and father Robert Gottlieb; as well as with Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski, whose dark tale about the life of a donkey, EO, was shortlisted for an Oscar. Both events sold out, she said. Especially after the pandemic, when we have so much streaming overload, young people are eager for an IRL experience, she said, using the acronym for in real life. Chung also wants to cultivate a younger, more diverse audience, with a particular focus on people of color from outside the white, more affluent theater district. Over the past few years, she has created a program for young members and developed partnerships with cultural and community organizations such as Girls Write Now, a non-profit creative writing and mentoring organization for young people from underprivileged communities. serviced from New York; and ArteEast, a non-profit association that presents works by contemporary artists from the Middle East, North Africa and their diasporas.

