Expresso Bollywood News Update at 11:30 am on January 10, 2023
Here is the latest news from the world of Bollywood brought to you by The Indian Express.
“Let’s start with our main story. Actor Sidharth Malhotra said on Monday (January 9th) that working on the 1970s spy thriller Mission Majnu gave him the opportunity to ape his idol, megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
In the upcoming film, the Shershaah star plays an Indian intelligence agent, who conducts a covert operation on Pakistani soil.
Citing the example of Sholay, Sidharth Malhotra said he was thrilled to be part of a film set back when he could dress up like Bachchan and also perform a memorable train stunt like in the cult classic. from 1975, which also starred Dharmendra. Mission Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. Alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharib Hashmi, Parmeet Sethi and Kumud Mishra also star in the film.”
“Let’s move on. Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is now one of the producers of his upcoming film Shehzada. According to reports, Shehzada encountered a financial crisis after which Kartik offered to waive his compensation. The producers have then decided to involve him as a producer.
A source revealed that it was not planned or anything. It is too early for Kartik to become a producer. He has just started his acting career. But then the unexpected happened. Shehzada encountered a financial crisis and if someone had not intervened then, the project would have stalled. Kartik Aaryan has had a turbulent 2022 after his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a blockbuster. The actor was last seen in “”Freddy””. “
Filmmaker Hansal Mehtas’ thriller Faraaz is set for theatrical release on February 3, 2023. The film, which is based on the real-life terrorist attack that tore through a Dhaka cafe in 2016, stars Zahaan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal in the main roles. It is jointly produced by T-Series, Benaras Media Works in association with Mahana Films. Speaking of Faraaz, Hansal said in a statement: For me, Faraaz is a story of our polarized times. Through the single event that rocked Dhaka, the 2016 attack on the Holey Artisan cafe, I tried to explore the larger theme of violence and what really drives vulnerable young minds towards it.
Meanwhile, actor Priyanka Chopra attended a screening of India’s Oscar submission, The Chhello Show, in Los Angeles. She took to Instagram and shared photos with director Pan Nalin and child artist Bhavin Rabari. The film was shortlisted for the 2023 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category. Priyanka Chopra wrote in her caption, The least I can do is always support the industry that has taught me everything I know about my job. So proud of the amazing films coming out of Indian cinema. Chhello Show is one of the most special.” When the film was announced as India’s official Oscar submission, it caused an uproar as SS Rajamoulis RRR had been the popular contender for the category.
“Diljit Dosanjh says he doesn’t live to chase money. The actor-singer, who has found success in the Punjabi and Hindi film industries, says he seeks fame and good work, never the money that goes with it.
In a recent interview, Diljit said he doesn’t have a secure career and described himself as doing a job without a pension. Citing an example of a recent offer he turned down, Diljit said he was offered a movie with his favorite directors’ production house, but politely declined because he didn’t see himself in it. Diljit is currently working with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali on his upcoming feature Chamkila. The film is based on two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.”
“Jadunama, a book written about veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar by Arvind Mandloi, was released on January 9. Javed’s wife, actor Shabana Azmi and children Zoya and Farhan Akhtar attended the book launch. the event.
Besides her family, Tabu, Dia Mirza, Deepti Naval, Urmila Matondkar, Subhash Ghai, Farah Khan, Neena Gupta, Rajkumar Hirani, Satish Kaushik and Divya Dutta among others graced the event and won their signed copies. On Saturday, January 7, Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram account and gave her fans a preview of the new book about Javed Akhtar.”
Meanwhile, actress Radhika Madan says she learned from filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, “the importance of chasing honesty in your performances”. Vishal had launched her in Bollywood with his 2018 drama Pataakha. So, like a ritual, the actor asks for the director’s blessing before starting work on a new film. The same happened with his upcoming film Kuttey, which marks the directorial debut of the acclaimed filmmaker’s son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj. Having worked with Vishal and Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Madan said the father had a lot of experience, while the son was stricter and more ambitious. The film also features talented actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Arjun Kapoor among others.
