Boy Meets World’s Mr. Turner Actor Reveals the Surprising Role He Could Have Played and Why He Left the Show After Season 4
While Mr. Feeny was everyone’s favorite teacher, boy meets the world fans also have a special place in their hearts for young Mr. Jonathan Turner. Viewers loved the hip, motorcycle-riding English teacher played by Anthony Tyler Quinn. He was another stable adult figure for the younger members of the boy meets the world cast for a few seasons. The last time viewers saw Turner on the show was he was lying in a hospital bed in Season 4. Interestingly, Quinn has now revealed that he almost joined the cast during the first season and has finally explained why his character was written out.
Before boy meets the world on the air, Quinn had met series creator Michael Jacobs while working on a television pilot. Sadly, the project was scrapped, but Jacobs never forgot the sitcom’s vet. He called the actor shortly after the failed pilot, asking him to work together again. When he appeared on Pod meets the worldQuinn went on to reveal that the BMW the creator wanted him to read for a big role — Cory Matthews’ father:
So he almost played Alan Mathews, because the star even met seasons 1 and 2 director David Trainor and the producers. He also ended up reading with Cory Matthews himself Ben Savage, to see if they would make a good father-son match on TV. The veteran actor went on to say:
Unfortunately, the Boy Met World alum didn’t end up playing Patriarch Matthews. Yet he was still on Michael Jacobs’ mind when the producer invited him to lunch ahead of Season 2. The sitcom’s impresario offered the actor a chance to read for Mr. Turner. Anthony Tyler Quinn has revealed that Jacobs was initially sheepish about auditioning him, as he warned Quinn that he might not have much to do as part of an ensemble cast. This did not bother the actor at all.
During the podcast, the conversation turned to the mysterious Season 4 disappearance of Mr. Turner. Co-host Danielle Fishel mentioned that fans have been asking what happened to her character, and Quinn has faced the same questioning for the past few years. The BMW alum went on to reveal that Jacobs unveiled Mr. Turner’s original plans for the fourth season after finishing the third:
But something changed between filming the Season 3 finale and the fourth season, as Mr. Turner was only in a handful of episodes that season. With that, the star opened up more about what led him to leave the classic sitcom after season 4, and it appears to stem from a change that was requested by the powers that be:
Anthony Tyler Quinn admitted to being sad about his departure, but it had nothing to do with the job itself. He missed being around the cast and crew anymore. The someone like me The actor likened his dismissal from the show to “getting kicked out of the house.” After breaking the shocking news, Jacobs gave the Mr. Turner actor his blessing to seek other acting gigs. Although he was later put in a precarious position during pilot season, as he explained:
Although the circumstances were tense, Quinn was not too bothered as he was content either to return to Boy or ask Fox to negotiate or buy him out of his Disney contract. Even with his laid-back demeanor, he understood the ramifications that could result from the two studios disagreeing. At one point, his manager floated the idea of suing the House of Mouse. Thankfully, things didn’t go that far, as the company let him terminate his contract.
We still can’t help but scratch our heads thinking about the decision to eliminate Anthony Tyler Quinn’s Turner from the show. At the very least, the actor was able to reprise the role years later in the Disney Channel sequel series. A girl meets the world. While it honestly stinks that things went the way they did, it’s good to have at least some clarification. It’s also good to know that so many people connected with the character and still talk about him today.
You can hear more BTS stories (like Jason Marsden’s exclusion from the Season 5 finale and Lindsay Price’s guest spot) by listening to iHeartRadio’s Pod Meet World. You can follow the rewatch podcast streaming every season of boy meets the world using a Disney+ subscription, including the very special episode featuring Beverly Hills 90210 alum Lindsay Price.
