Moscow threatens Russian actor with criminal charges after Ukraine war criticism





To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails A famous Russian actor is threatened with criminal prosecution by the Russian authorities after publicly criticizing the war in Ukraine. The search for Artur Smolyaninov, a prominent film and theater actor, was announced by Russia’s top investigator on Monday alongside a second investigation against a philanthropist who supports the Russian opposition. In a statement, Russia’s Investigative Committee said its head, Alexander Bastrykin, had ordered a criminal investigation into Mr Smolyaninov, who fled the country after forces invaded Ukraine. from Moscow. According to the statement, Mr. Smolyaninov made a series of statements directed against Russia in an interview with Western media. The investigative committee did not say which of Mr Smolyaninov’s actions constituted a criminal offense and what charges it would bring against him. Mr Smolyaninov’s latest interview last week sparked outrage among Kremlin supporters. The actor told the Novaya Gazeta Europe that if he had to fight in the war, he would fight alongside Ukraine. For me, it is on the side of my brothers who were attacked by my other brothers, Mr Smolyaninov said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday welcomed an investigation against Mr Smolyaninov, noting that it is important that our competent (law enforcement) bodies reflect on these remarks. It comes amid increasingly harsh rhetoric about Russians leaving the country because of the war. Russian lawmakers have suggested seizing the assets of those who have moved abroad or raising taxes on those who continue to work remotely for Russian companies. Others condemned them as traitors. Separately, the Russian Interior Ministry has placed prominent philanthropist Boris Zimin on an international most wanted list for fraud, officials said on Monday. Mr. Zimin has funded several Russian independent media as well as projects of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny. He reportedly left Russia in 2015. Mr Navalny said it was Mr Zimin who paid 79,000 euros for his medical evacuation to Berlin in August 2020, when the politician was poisoned with a nerve agent and lay in a coma in the Siberian city of ‘Omsk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/moscow-russian-actor-arthur-smolyaninov-b2259031.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos