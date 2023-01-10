The screening of an airmen’s film attracts a film actor | News





MUSKOGEE Film actor Cuba Gooding Jr. brought fame to Saturday’s screening of “The Tuskegee Airmen” at Muskogee’s Roxy Theater on Jan. 7. However, Gooding said he actually wanted to recognize “those brave men and women who fought for our freedom. Never forget.” Gooding, who played Billy Roberts in the 1995 HBO film, addressed a packed theater audience, which included a few locals who were extras in the film. Parts of the film were shot at Davis Field airport in Muskogee. Roxy’s manager and marketing director, Oscar Ray, had invited these extras to the screening. Gooding said he saw an ad about it in “Deadline Hollywood” and saw Ray’s phone number. Gooding has said that military movies are his favorite movies. “From ‘Men of Honor’ to ‘Pearl Harbor’ to ‘Red Tails’ and the one that started it all, ‘The Tuskegee Airmen’,” he said, drawing cheers from the audience. One of the viewers, Cedric Johnson Jr., recalled meeting Gooding and other actors when he was an extra. Johnson was attending Okmulgee University at the time. “Cuba Gooding Jr. was an amazing, down-to-earth person,” Johnson said. “Malcolm Jamal Warner was down to earth, very approachable. The scene I was in was an explosion scene and we were pretty well directed. The wardrobe logistics were spot on. Everything was detailed. If you had a store towel, they knew who had it, who it was checked to.” Johnson said the showing and Gooding’s appearance was exciting for Muskogee. He lived in Arkansas before returning to Muskogee six months ago. Kay Schagunn portrayed a neighbor in the film who waved at the airmen dispatch. “I had a big hat and I remember being fit with sewn pipes,” she said. Earlier Saturday, Gooding visited Booker T. Washington Cemetery, where three Tuskegee Airmen are buried. They were Lt. Faythe McGinnis, Lt. Oscar D. Hutton Jr., and Dr. Robert Smith. He told the Roxy audience what this visit meant to him. “Seeing men and women, not just in the military, but the doctor buried there, that’s why I jumped on the plane when I heard you all were screening the movie” , Gooding said. “In screening the film, I knew I had an obligation to help remind people of Muskogee’s history and the wonderful people who keep it alive.” During the screening of the film, Mayor Marlon Coleman said the Tuskegee Airmen “had a profound impact on the city of Muskogee”. “These were African American men who fought for our country, and America is the country it is now because of the Tuskegee Airmen,” Coleman said. Gooding took a selfie of himself in front of the audience before accepting the key to the city from Coleman. Prior to the presentation, Oxford Productions President Avery Frix credited Oscar and Shiron Ray and Visit Muskogee COO Dr. Jerri Stoutermire for making the event possible. He congratulated Visit Muskogee and Muskogee Tourism Authority for partnering with the Roxy to make the event possible.

