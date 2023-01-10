5 of the 9 films selected for the Oscars come from the south

New Delhi: The past year has definitely brought new heights of fame for South Indian cinema. As the pandemic and the entry of OTT send Bollywood into clouds of uncertainty about what audiences love and what they greedily reject, South Indian cinema has flourished in a new national and international glory.

Previously, South Indian cinema as well as northern regional cinema lived in the shadow of Bollywood. Despite an original idea, regional cinema would see Bollywood surpass them with remakes.

However, Kantara, RRR, Vikrant Rona and many other films have brought a series of good fortunes to the South Indian industry, and that luck continues as we enter 2023. The Oscars have released their list of 301 films eligible for nominations. Of these 301, nine films are Indian.

With non-Hindi cinema completely surpassing Bollywood films, only The Kashmir Files and Gangubai secured a spot for Hindi films. In a big leap for Gujarati and Marathi cinema, The Chello show and Me Vasantro also made the list.

So, what are the 5 films from South India that are on the list of eligible nominations for the 2023 Oscars?

Let’s move on to the list below to find out what these critically acclaimed South Indian films were based on:

1. Rocket: The Nambi Effect

Biography of a scientist by R Madhavan, as well as his first and last directing bid, the film had only one goal: to bring to life the character of Nambi Narayan, an ISRO scientist who developed the Vikas engine. .

It’s a story about how Nambi Narayan was accused of false espionage charges and tortured when he refused to comply.

Bollywood King SRK also makes an appearance in the film and he didn’t charge for it.

2. RRR

RRR, an SS Rajamouli show, fictionalises the lives of two revolutionaries fighting for freedom, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

With its seductive action sequences, the exciting friendship between the two protagonists and the musicals, the film takes the viewer into a whole other world. On the other hand, however, some Indian reviewers called RRR backward and regressive for reinforcing cast character archetypes.

3. Iravin Nizhal

Many were impressed with the technical and visual achievements of Radhakrishnan Parthiban’s Iravin Nizhal, as it is the world’s first one-shot non-linear film.

It is the gripping story of a man who tried to redeem himself from his dark past steeped in crimes and sins.

4.Kantara

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara became the second most successful film in the sandalwood industry. Despite critics expressing dismay at the sexist jokes and low-level comedy, Kanatara’s wave swept through the cinema, grossing over 400 crore. So we’ll attribute its success to the engaging plot executed with visually stunning cinematography.

Based on tribal and forest issues, it’s a story about how all humans are just pawns fighting each other in nature’s battle.

5. Vikrant Rona

Anup Bhandari’s dark adventure Kannada is a mix of many genres, but suspense, horror and mystery are the main themes.

The film unexpectedly entered the 100 crore club in less than a week. The film revolves around Vikrant, a detective trying to solve a grisly murder case who eventually uncovers supernatural parallels in the case.

The film successfully invokes unsettling emotions in the viewer with complementary BGM and spectacular visuals, paired with powerful acting from Chief Sudeep.