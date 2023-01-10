‘Fifty dedicated to Sara’, Shubman Gill fan trolls amid Bollywood actor dating rumor | Cricket News





IND vs SL 1st ODI: Indian side fly-half Shubman Gill continued his brilliant run of form in ODI cricket scoring his fifth ODI half-century on Tuesday January 10 against Sri Lanka. Gill was dismissed on 70 (60) after guiding India to a spirited start alongside captain Rohit Sharma. The right-hander was trapped Leg Before Wicket (LBW) by Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka, which ended a great run. After turning fifty, fans on social media revived his dating rumor with Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan. Check out the reactions here… Devoted his half-century to sara ali khan. Shubham (@beingshubhamm_) January 10, 2023 Sara(Ali/Tendulkar):- kab khoon kholega tera Laksraj15 (@laksraj15) January 7, 2023 You play so fast, Sara’s pretty Row hiy (@heatrs1) January 8, 2023 Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill together at Jaipur airport. #SaraAliKhan #Shubmangill pic.twitter.com/e4J9OipfYD

Cricpedia (@_Cricpedia) January 2, 2023 Virat Kohli looked his best again as he slammed his 45th ODI century and second consecutive tonne in the format while captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slammed 50 as they propelled India to a whopping 373/7 against Sri Lanka in the first match of a three-legged series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. On flat ground with a lightning-fast outfield, Rohit and Gill made 83 and 70 respectively while sharing an opening 143-point stand to set the tone for a big total, before Kohli chased the torch. with his 87 113 balls, hitting 12 fours and a six for his ninth century ODI against Sri Lanka, passing legendary Sachin Tendulkar for the milestone. The most delightful of these was Gill slashing twice and clipping debutant Dilshan Madushanka for a hat-trick at four while Rohit was assured of his success against Rajitha as India secured 75 points on the power play. Rohit also survived two DRS calls on lbws before reaching his 47th ODI fifty with a sweep through the back square leg for four leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Short scores: India 373/7 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 113, Rohit Sharma 83; Kasun Rajitha 3/88, Dasun Shanaka 1/22) against Sri Lanka. (With IANS entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ind-vs-sl-fifty-dedicated-to-sara-fan-trolls-shubman-gill-amid-dating-rumour-with-bollywood-actor-2559878.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

