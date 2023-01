Michelin Bib Gourmand team to launch Bollywood Disco restaurant

The restaurateur behind Michelin restaurants Bib Gourmand Gunpowder, will open a Bollywood disco restaurant in Notting Hill in March.

Having launched Gunpowder, an artisan Indian cuisine inspired by family recipes from childhood, in 2015, Harneet Baweja, now looks to India’s disco era and memories of her father for inspiration for her next venture. . READ MORE:British Photography Center to open with two major exhibitions Bawaja said: “When disco became big in India, my father would put on his silk flower shirt and bell bottoms and go to town – often eating, drinking and dancing under one roof.” Wanting to create a venue that “brings together the golden age of Indian music, art and food”, with Empire Empire, Bawaja invites punters to dine, drink and dance once it opens its doors at All Saints Road in Notting Hill. Equipped with a tailor-made jukebox, the “Bollywood bangers” will punctuate the evenings, while the walls will be covered with works by two of the most respected Indian artists of the 20th century – Jogen Chowdhury and Rabin Mondal – as well as vintage LP covers from the Indian seventies scene, such as the soundtrack to Disco Dancer, which features Bollywood disco pioneer Bappi Lahiri. Seating 40, the restaurant is cozy and decorated to recall the old-fashioned curry houses of India. Want the latest features and reviews straight to your inbox? Sign up for The Resident’s weekly email newsletter here. Behind the bar you will find natural wines, craft beers and ciders, as well as a wine list created by Mattia Bianchi of Berber & Q and Carmel. In the kitchen, dishes will feature the northwest-style cuisine found in the ancient Punjab empire, so consider slow charred skewers, Malai curry and lobster Dum Biryani (with shellfish head) as your signature dish of the restaurant.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theresident.co.uk/food-and-drink/features/23240842.michelin-bib-gourmand-team-launch-bollywood-disco-restaurant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos