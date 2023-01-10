Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone join forces





After a well-received teaser that played ahead Avatar: The Way of the Waterand a music video that fueled huge controversy, Yash Raj Films released the first trailer for Bollywood’s first major release of 2023, Pathanecarried out by Siddharta Anand. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan as the titular super-spy, the big-budget show also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

With a large-scale action inspired by the Impossible mission movies and Fast and furious series, the trailer teases a handful of sets that are pushing the boundaries of Bollywood cinema, as budgets rise along with audience expectations. Take Pathaan’s intro scene as an example; it transitions from hand-to-hand combat to a shootout, followed by him jumping into a helicopter and using a Gatling gun against his captors. Other scenes tease a parachute jump, a bare-knuckle fight on the roof of a truck, and hunting sequences both on an icy plain and in the air. We’re also introduced to Padukone’s spy, who offers that she and Pathaan join hands in their fight against the mysterious villain, played by Abraham. The villain, we are told, is a mercenary who has sworn to launch an attack on India. His “ultimatum” is what forces Pathaan handlers to remove him from “exile”. Image via Yash Raj Films RELATED: Shah Rukh Khan Breaks Free From His Chains in New ‘Pathaan’ Poster The trailer’s key moments look like a direct response to the controversy generated by the song “Besharam Rang,” which fringe elements in the country say offended their religious sensibilities. The problem escalated to the point that the country’s censorship board would have suggested certain cuts are made not only to the sequence of the song, but also to other parts. Pathaan delivering patriotic lines such as “A soldier does not ask what his country can do for him, he asks what he can do for his country” and “Jai Hind (Long live India)”, can be perceived as an attempt to appease those who protested the film’s release. It should be noted, however, that unlike a slew of recent Bollywood-produced, nationalistic-minded spy thrillers, the villain of Pathane did not receive a nationality. But who better to act as a beacon of love than the king of romance, SRK himself? Pathane presents the iconic star in a whole new light, after nearly three decades of playing idols on screen. It’s also SRK’s first starring role in more than four years, after he embarked on a sabbatical that was likely prompted by the critical and commercial failure of the ambitious romantic drama. Zero. The trailer is also the first official acknowledgment of the long-rumored shared universe of spy movies that YRF has set up, albeit retroactively. While Pathane will work as a launchpad for the series, older titles such as the two Tiger films featuring Salman Khan — Tiger Ek Tha and Tiger Zinda Hai — as well as the blockbuster Waralso directed by Anand and featuring Hrithik Roshan, will be incorporated into the franchise. Salman has confirmed that he filmed a cameo for Pathane – he will appear as the equally formidable spy Tiger – but fans are also anticipating an appearance from Roshan, who played the suave Agent Kabir in War. SRK, on ​​the other hand, is said to have shot a similar cameo for the upcoming third film in the Tiger series, which is slated for release later this year. After the success of SS RajamouliThe historical epic of the Telugu language RRR, it is Bollywood’s latest attempt to attract nationwide audiences. India, for those who may not be aware, has several local language film industries that mostly exist independently of each other, with occasional crossover successes. RRR was a rarity; it found a global audience. Also featuring Ashutosh Rana and Kapadia Dimple, Pathane will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25. You can watch the trailer here and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

