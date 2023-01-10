HBD Hrithik Roshan: THESE fascinating facts about the Greek god of Bollywood prove he is indeed a FIGHTER!





Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood's Greek god Hrithik Roshan is every woman's desire, and there are some crazy fans of the actor who always support him. The actor turns 49 today and he's come a long way in the industry through hard work, honesty, and determination. From being the most handsome man in the world to being one of the sexiest Asian men, Duggu has achieved several milestones in his entire career. However, not everything is easy, and his path has been difficult too. being introverted, dealing with stuttering issues, etc. The actor has gone through different issues and become an industry superstar. Today, on his 49th birthday, here are some fascinating facts about the Bollywood star that make him a real fighter! Some of us know that the actor has six fingers, which is quite unusual. Because of this, he was differentiated from other children and not allowed to play with them solely because of his appearance. However, with his passion and effort, he got titles like sexiest man in Asia, most desirable man in India and Asia and most handsome actor in the world. Hrithik Roshan had a stuttering problem since childhood, but that didn't stop him from delivering amazing dialogue in movies. He even imitated the voice of Big B Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Kaabil. Since he is the son of director Rakesh Roshan and comes from a cinematic family, many would call him a nepotism star. Let us tell you that he made a name for himself in movies with immense hard work. Before entering Bollywood as an actor, he worked as an assistant director in the films of his fathers, Koyla and Karan Arjun. His first salary was Rs. 100 and he had to dance in his grandfather Om Prakash's film with veteran actor Jitendra. Hrithik Roshan had suffered serious injuries in the past and doctors advised him not to dance as it would strain his body. Although he knew it might put his life in danger, Hrithik adopted all possible measures and today no Bollywood actor can beat him when it comes to dancing. The actor also fought the serious brain tumor disease and beat it. He always preferred to fight rather than give up, which inspires many. It was only through her honest efforts that her debut film Kaho Na Pyar Hai turned out to be a huge success. Not only that, the film won a total of 92 awards, making its way to the Guinness Book of World Records for receiving the highest accolades. We wish Hrithik Roshan a very happy birthday! Also check: Hrithik Roshan flaunts his chiseled body as he gives major fitness goals for 2023

