Shoaib Malik shares never-before-seen photo with THIS Bollywood celebrity amid divorce rumors from wife Sania Mirza, fans react – Check | Cricket News

A birthday message has been posted on Instagram by cricketer Shoaib Malik for director Farah Khan. On January 9, Farah turned 58. Sania Mirza, tennis pro and wife of Shoaib, was pictured alongside Farah. The group was all smiles in the unseen photo. To celebrate the occasion, Shoaib wrote a heartfelt message for Farah. Amid their supposed split, the photo of Shoaib and his wife Sania has garnered a lot of messages from their followers.

Best friends Farah and Sania were paired in dark blue in the image. Sania kept her hair down and wore a long-sleeved blue shirt. Additionally, Farah chose a dark blue shirt and carried a handbag. They both wore dark shades. Shoaib wears a white t-shirt and jeans. In addition, it had dark undertones. They all smiled brightly as they stood in front of the camera. While holding his wife Sania in his arms, Shoaib looked directly at the camera.

Shoaib captioned the image he posted on Instagram, “Happy birthday dear @farahkahnkunder (hug and cake emojis).” One of his followers replied to the message saying, “Relax guys sab theek hai,” referring to the rumors that Shoaib and Sania were getting divorced. Another fan said, “Thank God everything is fine between them,” writing, “Shukhar hai sulah ho gyi inki.” Another fan asked: “Why are there so many reports about your divorce in India? Please vouch for accuracy. Another person said: “Brother you are a fantastic couple for life .” “You and Sania (pink heart emojis)” was written in the other comment.

Sania and Farah had known each other for a long time. Additionally, they shared a scene on Season 5 of director Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan. Additionally, they appeared as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. The two frequently discuss their true connection while leaving comments on each other’s social media posts.

After getting married to Sania in 2010, Shoaib moved to Dubai. 2018 saw the birth of their son Izhaan. Online rumors have recently swirled that Shoiab and Sania have allegedly dissolved their 12-year marriage. Rumors about the separation of the couple have not yet been confirmed by them. Additionally, the couple began hosting a show called The Mirza Malik Program, in December 2022.