Focusing on his mental health has changed actor DaVinchis’ life. He hopes sharing his story will help others do the same.

Some actors might rest on their laurels once they land a starring role in a hit series. But DaVinchi, whose star continues to rise with his current head turn in Starzs 50 Cent produces black mafia family after passages on Cultivated and all americanhas an even nobler purpose.

The 25-year-old, born Abraham D. Just in Brooklyn to Haitian parents, says his Hollywood success is the surprising byproduct of his focus on his mental health as a way to break free from the cycle of street violence that plagued his childhood. Now, with a growing platform, he feels compelled to share his story with others, especially young black people, in hopes he can inspire them to do the same.

I’m so lucky to be in this position, he said. I am the needle in the haystack. I was supposed to die or be arrested a long time ago. So the fact that I’m smiling here and people think my life is so beautiful deep inside that I feel compelled to.

After enduring ongoing trauma, including the death of his cousin, DaVinchi persevered to graduate from high school and get into college. But he was wracked with anger and grief after years of repressing his emotions. That’s when everything changed.

It was unconscious what I was doing. I was just fed up because all I knew was hardship and trouble all my life. As soon as I got to college, I knew this street life couldn’t go far. Everyone we know who played on the streets in their 20s died in their 20s. So I thought, let me try to get away from this, he said.

And basically, by trying to better myself and have a different outlook on life, I opened the door, by mistake, to pursuing this career. But that was never my plan. My plan was just to try to develop a better mindset. I thought that if I could create this reality in my head that is different, despite what my situation showed, I could become a better human.

In his search for inspiration, DaVinchi studied in depth one of his idols, Tupac Shakur, who remains one of the most influential rappers of all time decades after his death in September 1996 from gunshot wounds. .

Tupac, when he was arrested, he said that while he was locked up, he was just reading, he says. I started reading a bunch of great books and studying people I looked up to and miraculously while I was doing that I birthed this new version of myself that was just one hell of a coincidence I tell you say it. I had not planned to become an artist. I just wanted to be a better person.

DaVinchi quotes the book You’re Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living a Great Life by Jen Sincero as a book that forever changed her perspective. As he began to feel better, he realized for the first time that he could attract positive results.

Now that I’m here, I understand that all of this comes from living my mental health, unconsciously, he says. I didn’t like, I know it’s sanity. Because in my community, black people, we don’t know what it is.

The return of season 2 last week black mafia familyin which he plays Terry Southwest T Flenory, one of two Detroit-based Flenory brothers who ran one of the largest criminal and drug trafficking organizations in American history, gave DaVinchi the window he was waiting for to open up about his journey.

In the black community, people are killing each other left and right and it all stems from mental health. So I didn’t feel right in my heart to tell this story even though it’s a true story without explaining mental health also because these people were facing certain situations that hurt them mentally and they weren’t unaware, he said.

My audience, the urban band, we have been traumatized for many different reasons and we have systems that have been put in place to keep us immensely disabled. The bigger I get in this game, the more and more I want to plead. Because everything starts from the mind. Before you can see it, before it is tangible, it is in the mind.

And DaVinchi says he’s just getting started. He is working with his team on a mental health tour that Hell will bring to students at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other institutions later this year.

One of my main goals is to get my people to buy a little less channels and invest more in therapy. I want people to know it’s OK to be vulnerable and talk about your issues, he said. Socrates, I like this guy. He said the admission of ignorance is the beginning of wisdom. I want to encourage young people in the urban community to understand that there is nothing wrong with opening up. This is the first step to becoming something better.

In addition to embracing therapy, DaVinchi engages in daily practices to, as he says, protect my mind. These include a no-phone policy for at least half an hour each morning, allowing him time to engage in a 10-minute guided anxiety meditation, listen to motivational presentations and pray. .

I know the first 30 minutes of waking up and just before bedtime are when your mind is most sensitive, so I always try to charge my mind with something positive, he says. I pray while I fix my bed, I have positive affirmations on TV, so I subconsciously absorb it. And in the evening before bed, it’s basically the same thing. I’ve been doing it regularly for years. I have many years of negativity that I have to push out of my mind.

He also came to realize that the pen is indeed mightier than the sword. The first step to changing anything is usually to write it down because that’s how you manifest it, so I write the things I want to work on, he says. I saw my life change like a Disney fairy tale, literally, as soon as I wrote it.

And he remains mindful of the company he keeps.

One of the best tips I got early on was to [rapper and actor] MC Lyte. She told me, What will save you the most is the company you keep. Keep the crowd small and make sure no one is too superficial or over the top, he says. I have a pretty good circle.