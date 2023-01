How former Disney actor Dan Benson fell into porn

When actor Dan Benson worked on the Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place, he often received photos of naked women. In exchange, he would send back his own nudes, he said over the weekend. However, without his consent, the explicit photos he sent would end up being pasted on the Internet. It was quite a traumatic experience, Benson, 35, said in a video posted to his TikTok earlier, where he explained how he tripped and fell in adult entertainment. And for years I tried to get rid of them, to take them off the internet, because I obviously didn’t want them there, he said. Benson, who was in his early twenties from 2007 to 2012 when the series was in production, said the photos almost caused him to lose his job. He was basically forced to retire from acting. On Wizards of Waverly Place, which starred Selena Gomez, he played Zeke Beakerman, a geeky but cool nerd who was a recurring character for all four seasons of the show. After the show ended in 2012, Benson saw little work, landing minor roles in small television shows and independent films. His most notable role allowed him to not show his face at all: he was a voice actor in three episodes of the animated series Rick and Morty. But since then, Benson said, he decided to stop fighting [the rogue nudes] and instead go the other way and fully lean into it. Last year, Benson launched an OnlyFans page, where he sells subscription access to nude photos and videos of himself. Instead of letting these people sell my privacy… I decided to say fuck you, I’m going to sell it myself instead, he said. It changed my life for the better. Benson joins Bella Thorne and Maitland Ward on the list of once-family-friendly actors who have joined the adult entertainment industry. Thorne starred alongside Zendaya in Disneys Shake It Up. from 2010 to 2013. In 2019, she directed an adult film for the porn site Pornhub. She also has an OnlyFans page that brings in millions. Ward starred in the final two seasons of ABC Boy Meets World, after the network merged with Disney. The series eventually found syndication on the Disney Channel. Ward claimed in a New York Post op-ed that the shows were mostly male producers made her try on lingerie in front of them. She has since become a performer in successful adult films, winning dozens of awards. Not wearing clothes on your own terms is very different from being naked for someone else, wrote Ward, who also has an OnlyFans presence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2023-01-10/disney-star-dan-benson-onlyfans-wizards-of-waverly-place The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos