Actress Samantha applauds tweet claiming she’s lost all charm and sparkle





A few months ago, Samantha announced that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called myositis, a rare condition that weakens muscles.

In an apt response to a tweet claiming she had lost all her charm and sparkle due to her autoimmune disease, actress Samantha tweeted on Monday, January 9, I pray you never have to pass by months of treatment and medication like me. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow. The tweet from a verified Twitter handle came after the actor, wearing a stylish white sari and glasses, made a media appearance at the trailer launch for his upcoming Telugu historical drama film Shaakuntalam Monday. Just a few months ago, Samantha announced that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called myositis. Myositis is a condition that causes severe muscle pain, inflammation, and fatigue. Shortly after Samantha replied to the tweet, which appeared as a comment taking pity on her, the cast’s reply section was filled with heartwarming messages from fans and other netizens, wishing her well. Meanwhile, the trailer launch event for Shaakuntalam had turned into an emotional affair with director Gunasekar overwhelmed by the audience’s response. When talking about the people behind the making of the films, the director choked up, unable to contain his emotions. He also called Samantha the true hero of the movie. Touched by the heavy emotion in the air, the actor also ended up shedding tears of joy. Shaakuntalama film based on Kalidasas’ classic play Shakuntala, hits theaters on February 17. The film will be released in four languages ​​namely Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada and will also be available in 3D. Expressing her delight at the response to the film’s trailer, Samantha said, Today I mustered the strength to come here at any cost due to the respect I have for Gunasekar. For some, cinema is just a part of their life. But for Gunasekar, it’s his life. He invests his life in every film and he did the same for Shaakuntalam. I came here to see your appreciation and love for him. Samantha’s latest movie He was missing, in which she played an undercover police officer, received mixed responses. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video. His next movie Whostarring actor Vijay Devarakonda, is also slated for release early this year. Watch the Shaakuntalam trailer here:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/actor-samantha-claps-back-tweet-claiming-she-has-lost-all-charm-and-glow-171768 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos