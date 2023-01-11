American actor accused of harassing Irish doctor was obsessed with court hearings

Mr Spenneberg was arrested this week after flying to Ireland and showed up at the doctors’ family home in Cork looking for him.

Steven Spenneberg (54) had met the woman while she was on a J1 student visa in the US and in the years that followed went to great lengths to try to contact her by phone , via email and social media platforms, Gardai said.

Mr Spenneberg was arrested this week after flying to Ireland and showed up at the doctors’ family home in Cork looking for him. Judge David McHugh denied him bail at Dublin District Court after hearing that the victim felt “violated”, that her career had been affected and that she now feared for her personal safety.

Mr. Spenneberg, of Oakshire Drive, Los Angeles, California, is accused of stalking the woman between May 2020 and January 3, 2023.

Garda Shauna Ferncombe of Donnybrook Station said the accused did not respond when charged.

Opposing bail, the garda said the complainant met Mr Spenneberg while at a J1 in San Diego in 2004, when she was 21 and he was 35.

They dated for three weeks before she returned home to attend college, but Mr Spenneberg maintained constant and unwanted contact, the guard said.

He sent gifts to her home and constantly contacted her by phone and email, declaring his love for her, but she never responded to his requests to contact him.

He tried to contact her on MySpace, Bebo, Facebook and Instagram but she blocked him on all platforms and had to delete his social media accounts.

She reported online harassment to the guard in 2012.

When she took a job at a clinic, her information was published online without her knowledge and the defendant began sending her faxes.

He was making worrying efforts to try to contact her, Gda Ferncombe said.

The complainant told the gardai that she felt violated, embarrassed, exposed and threatened.

He sent her a letter with the explanation of the subject from me in which he spoke of his love for her and fantasized about living with her in the future, the court heard.

The doctor told Gardai of her sadness and frustration at not being able to be there online for fear he would contact her.

She felt that she could not publish medical research, which caused her great distress and affected her career.

After receiving emails from him in 2020, Gardai contacted Mr Spenneberg and asked him to stop. It was alleged that he left her a threatening voicemail for her saying he lost his fucking job and that I can’t live here anymore, I’m f**king tired of this game.

He said he was desperate, and desperate people do desperate things, said Gda Ferncombe.

The lingering contact escalated to the point that the accused flew to Shannon Airport and drove directly to the doctors’ hometown to find her, the garda continued.

He showed up at a family business where he spoke to the woman’s mother. The mother knew her daughter was having unwanted contact with an American, so she followed Mr Spenneberg to find out who he was.

She told him that many American tourists used the Wild Atlantic Way and that the defendant had done so for several days. However, he discovered that the complainant was in Dublin and came to the city.

You brought me closer to (her), the accused told Gardai after his arrest.

Gardai fears he will go out of his way to contact her, he has a romantic fascination with her, Gda Ferncombe said. The woman had made it clear she wanted no contact with Mr Spenneberg, who was a stranger to her after 20 years.

The guard believed that if released on bail, Mr Spenneberg was at risk of fleeing and returning to the United States and interfering with and intimidating the alleged victim.

Asking for bail, defense attorney Brian Keenan said there was no suggestion of physical harm and it was mostly that the defendant was obsessed with the woman.

He was desperately alone and did not realize the contact was unwanted, Mr Keenan said.

The court heard in an interview Mr Spenneberg said he had noble intentions and posed no threat to the woman. Mr Keenan said if released on bail the defendant would have no contact with the woman and would return her passport.

The alleged victim became emotional as she testified behind black screens, out of sight of the accused.

It was horrible actually, it changed the course of my life, she told the court.

There’s a certain amount of shame and loathing attached to it all, she said.

Professionally, she needed an online presence, but when you try to post something or go live, I know there’s always someone watching, she said. It is a constant, pervasive and sickening sensation.

I don’t know this man and I don’t know what he is capable of, but I think he poses a threat to my personal safety, she said.

She had felt unsafe in the past week, had only left her house to go to work, and improved her home’s security.

Mr. Spenneberg, originally from Kentucky, was not working but had worked in the past as an actor and in radio, Mr. Keenan said.

He said it was quite a sad case and the impact on the complainant was obvious, but any garda concerns could be met with bail conditions.

Mr Spenneberg was a desperate and lonely individual who clearly did not realize his contact was unwanted, Mr Keenan said.

Judge McHugh denied bail and remanded the accused to appear in Cloverhill District Court on Friday.