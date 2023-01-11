Bulldogs crush Frogs to crown back-to-back titles

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stetson Bennett flashed a wry smile as he left the field, stopping to hug coach Kirby Smart as the crowd roared.

It was just standing ovations and snacks on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of college football’s most lopsided title game.

In emphatic and overwhelming fashion, Georgia became the first team to repeat as National College Football Playoff champions and left no doubt that the Dawgs are the new bullies of the neighborhood.

Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores — in the first half — as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 on Monday night.

The Bulldogs (15-0) are the first repeat champions in major college football since Alabama went back to back a decade ago. There seems to be a new dynasty emerging from the SEC.

“We wanted our kids to play without fear,” Smart said. “All year I’ve been telling them, I’ve been like, ‘We’re not hunting guys, we’re hunting, and hunting season is almost over. We only have one more chance to hunt, “and we hunted tonight.”

TCU (13-2), Cinderella’s first team of the playoff era, never stood a chance against the Georgia juggernaut. Unlike Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl semifinals, the Bulldogs would not succumb to the spell of the Hypnotoads.

Georgia had one of the all-time bests in a big game, reminiscent of Nebraska running over Florida by 38 points in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl, USC’s 36-point rout of Oklahoma in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl. 2005 Orange Bowl and Alabama BCS’ 28-point outburst. Notre Dame in 2013.

But it was worse.

Too talented. Too well coached. Two consecutive titles for the Dawgs.

No team has ever scored more points in a national championship game, dating back to the start of the BCS in 1998.

With 13:25 left in the fourth quarter, Smart called a timeout midway through an offensive drive so Bennett could walk out to a hero’s ovation in the final game of his sidelined college career.

“It was special,” said Bennett, who went 18-for-25 for 304 yards and 4 touchdowns. “I will remember this all my life.”

Georgia offensive linemen munched chicken wings on the sidelines as the game drew to a close. Then, for the second year in a row, the Bulldogs were covered in confetti and presented with a championship trophy.

“I love this team, I love these fans, I love our group. I love everyone,” Bennett said at the presentation ceremony. “Back to back, baby. Back to back.”

Smart is now 81-15 in his first seven seasons at Georgia with two national titles. His mentor, Alabama coach Nick Saban, was 79-15 with three titles in his first seven seasons with the Tide.

The Bulldogs were a different kind of dominant this season after losing 15 NFL Draft picks from the 2021 squad: Not as stingy on defense, but more explosive on offense.

“Last year’s team probably had more talent,” Smart said. “But this year’s team was different, like they had that tiger’s eye. They weren’t going to lose.”

Earlier in Smart’s tenure at his alma mater, Georgia fans worried whether Saban’s former defensive coordinator would be able to build an offense worthy of this era of high-scoring college football.

Under third-year coordinator Todd Monken, the Bulldogs have become prolific, creative and diverse offensively. They singled out TCU’s 3-3-5 defense from every angle.

Versatile tight end Brock Bowers had seven catches for 152 yards. Receiver Ladd McConkey caught two touchdowns. Georgia rushed for 254 yards with seven players gaining at least 10.

The Bulldogs scored all six times they touched the ball in the first half. Twice Bennett ran it into himself; the former walk-on who became a two-time national champion was barely touched by the quarterback’s two guards.

He hit a wide-open McConkey for 34 yards in the first quarter, a perfectly executed play in a huddled formation that had TCU defensive backs in disarray. Bennett’s 22-yard score to Adonai Mitchell was a higher degree of difficulty, falling on a defender who had tight coverage.

It looked a lot like Bennett’s Mitchell touchdown that gave Georgia a fourth-quarter lead they wouldn’t give up against Alabama in last year’s CFP title game.

Georgia defeated the Tide to break a 41-year national title drought last season, avenging its only regular-season loss in the process.

There has been no such drama against the Upstart Horned Frogs.

“It’s been a great trip. It’s something I’ll never forget,” TCU running back Emari Demercado said. “Obviously it didn’t end the way we wanted, but in the end this trip was something great.”

These Bulldogs never had to worry about Alabama. They cruised through the SEC, outlasted Ohio State in a classic CFP semifinal, then ended a perfect season with a historic blowout.

“Does it take a loss to learn?” said Smart. “I mean, why?

Bennett hit Bowers for 22 yards with 10:52 left in the third quarter to make it 45-7. The Northern California sophomore reported a touchdown while lying on the turf at Sofi Stadium. Bennett smiled as he patted helmets with one of his linemen.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t do a better show tonight because it’s not indicative of who we are. But we’ll look back – it will take some time for the sting to wear off, I assure you. — but we’ll look back on the season and build from there,” first-year coach Sonny Dykes said.

Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan threw two first-half interceptions in the final game of his rollercoaster career at TCU. A four-year-old starter who has never bowled before this season, Duggan led TCU on one of the most unlikely runs in college football history.

Unranked after a losing 2021 season and picked seventh in the Big 12, the Frogs have won nine games by 10 points or less. They were one win away from the program’s first national title since 1938.

But they came across a monster.

“As long as you don’t qualify for your program, you have a chance,” Smart said. “And at the moment we don’t have that.”