Bollywood roundup: Tiger Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Shruti Haasan, and more…

Tiger Shroff shares previews of “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”

Mumbai– Bollywood star Tiger Shroff’s previews of his upcoming action movie ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ are gaining momentum on social media. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, who had a tough time on the professional front in 2022.

In the footage, Tiger can be seen doing what he does best – high octane action sequences and stunts. Dressed in a sleeveless jacket, Tiger effortlessly pulls off his action hero role.

The film is expected to be one of the biggest films of this year with “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” featuring the new team of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran in some of the larger than life visuals. Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the antagonist in the film.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the Pooja Entertainment banner, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who previously directed films like “Tiger Zinda Hai” and “Sultan.”

It’s the end of the filming of “Shehzada”, Manisha Koirala shares an update

Mumbai– Filming for the film ‘Shehzada’ by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon wrapped up filming on Tuesday. The film also stars Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala, who both took to social media to share the update with their followers.

Manisha took to the story section of her Instagram and uploaded photos and a video from the film’s closing party. In the video. Kartik and Kriti can be seen with the film’s director, Rohit Dhawan.

Ronit also shared one of the photos Manisha posted in her Story and expressed her gratitude by writing on the photo, “(It was) so lovely to star in this movie with you @m_Koirala. Hope to do it again soon Thank you so much for all the warm vibes.”

Kriti also shared the story on her Instagram. “Shehzada”, which is directed by Rohit Dhawan, brother of Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, is Kriti’s second film with Kartik. Prior to that, the two were seen in the 2019 movie “Luka Chuppi.”

Earlier, Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a photo of himself soaking his feet in freezing water. He was also seen holding a large piece of ice cream as he posed.

Poor health caused by fatigue causes Shruti to miss the “Waltair Veerayya” event

Hyderabad– Shruti Haasan is gearing up for two major releases this week with “Waltair Veerayya” featuring Chiranjeevi and “Veera Simha Reddy” led by Balakrishna.

She could not, however, be part of the pre-release launch of “Waltair Veerayya”. According to unit sources, Shruti was unable to attend the event due to health issues brought on by fatigue and exertion.

Shruti has had a turbulent 2022 and has spent most of the last year filming for his various projects across all industries.

According to sources close to her, Shruti hasn’t been 100% fit since the Greek schedule for her international film ‘The Eye’, as it was a physically grueling shoot and she had been practically living out of a suitcase for over 100 years. four months. because of consecutive shoots.

Despite this, she made sure she was back on sets to finish filming her January releases so as not to hinder their release in any way.

Tollywood’s ‘Mega Star’ Chiranjeevi, who opposite Shruti in ‘Waltair Veerayya’, praised her for her professionalism as she finished shooting the film according to schedule despite the bad weather.

Fans of the actress were worried about her health after she posted a status on her social media accounts saying she couldn’t be part of the ‘Waltair Veeraaya’ event, but she assured them that with a rest and adequate medication, she would be. back soon.

Besides ‘Waltair Veerayya’ and ‘Veera Simha Reddy’, Shruti’s 2023 releases include ‘The Eye’ and ‘Salaar’.

SRK’s Comeback Movies, Daughter Suhana’s ‘The Archies’ Debut Gets 4 IMDb Spots

New Delhi- Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film “Pathaan” tops Internet Movie Database IMDb’s list of most anticipated Indian films for 2023.

A press release from IMDb indicates that among Indian films with scheduled releases in India in 2023, these 20 were still the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by actual page views from over 200 million visitors. website monthly newsletters worldwide. 2022.

‘Pathan’ is followed by Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated ‘Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2’, Tamil director Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ also starring SRK, ‘Adipurush’, ‘KGF’ director Prasanth Neel. ‘Salaar’ with Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan.

Points to note on the IMDb list of the most anticipated Indian films of 2023:

* Hindi films dominate the list with 11 titles, followed by five Tamil, three Telugu and one Kannada.

* After a four-year hiatus, Bollywood will see the return of its superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role with three big releases – “Pathaan”, “Jawan” and “Dunki” (No. 10 on the list). SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan is also making her 2023 debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘The Archies’ which reached No. 9 on the list.

Superstar Salman Khan also has two releases in the list – “Tiger 3” and “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” at numbers 11 and 12, respectively.

* ‘Indian 2’, at No. 16, is the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster ‘Indian’ (Hindustani), which will see Kamal Haasan reunite with director Shankar.

* “Shehzada” (#18), featuring Kartik Aaryan, is another highly anticipated release in 2023. It is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu superhit “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo”. “Bholaa” (#20), starring Ajay Devgn, is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film “Kaithi.”

Yami would love to play her “favorite actress” Madhubala in the biopic

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam Dhar plans to do a biopic about the iconic and her “favorite” actress Madhubala.

When asked which biopic she would like to make, Yami replied, “The most beautiful one would be Madhubala ji. I know that some movies are announced, but it has nothing to do with those announcements.

She added, “I always said that in my make-up room, because I used to watch his songs at night. So at night, I have this habit until this day, of watching either old songs or old interviews.

“It could be Madhubala ji interviews to Smita ji interviews, and my God! How well they spoke. Once again, I wish one of these actors was still alive. There was so much more to see and I wish she was here today because she is one of my favorite actresses.

Meanwhile, work-wise, Yami has more powerful performances lined up with projects like “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga”, “OMG2” and “Dhoom Dham” among other unannounced projects. (IANS)