Michelle Yeoh and Austin Butler Score Acting Wins

This Oscar season kicks into high gear on Tuesday night with the return to prime time of the Golden Globes.

Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the 80th Golden Globe Awards are back after a period of controversy fueled by representational struggles within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Dark comedy ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ leads the pack with eight Globe nominations, the first big party en route to the March 12 Oscars. Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Colin Farrell (“Banshees”) scored big wins in the comedy/music categories, Austin Butler (“Elvis”) won lead actor in a drama and other Oscar hopefuls competing for top acting awards include Cate Blanchett (“Tr”) and Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”).

‘The Fabelmans’, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ battle to be Oscar favorites

Here are the highlights of the Globes evening:

Austin Butler takes home Best Actor in a Drama for ‘Elvis’.

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere”) and Colin Farrell (“Banshees of Inisherin”) win comedy lead actor awards.

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) take home supporting actor honors.

Zendaya wins for “Euphoria”, Julia Garner for “Ozark”

‘Euphoria’ star Zendaya isn’t here to accept her Globe win for Leading Actress in a Drama Series, but Julia Garner needs to get her trophy for Supporting Actress in a Drama. “I am overwhelmed and so grateful to be here with all of you,” the ‘Ozark’ star said. “Playing Ruth is the greatest gift of my life.”

Austin Butler picks up the lead drama actor to play ‘Elvis’

“My boy. My boy, woo. All my words are leaving me,” Butler says, picking up the award for lead actor in a drama for “Elvis.” He shouts at famous people “Brad, I love you. Quentin, I printed out the script for ‘Pulp Fiction when I was 12,’ he says to Pitt and Tarantino respectively and also thanks Elvis Presley himself- even: “You were an icon and a rebel and I love you so much.”

Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ wins Best Animated Feature

“I’m very grateful for that and I’m happy to be here in person. We’re back! Some of us are drunk, what could be better,” says the director. Del Toro adds that he loves the big swings movies take, like his stop-motion “Pinocchio,” a movie about “life, loss, and belonging.” “Animation is cinema – it’s not a genre for kids. It’s a medium.”

Michelle Yeoh Wins Big Honor For “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“I’m just gonna stay here and take it all. Forty years, not letting go,” Yeoh says, holding the award for Leading Actress in a Comedy/Musical. “It’s been an incredible journey and an incredible fight to be here today, but I think it’s worth it.” Coming to Hollywood was “a dream come true until I got here,” she says, finding racial bias upon her arrival. She turned 60 last year “and all of you women understand this: as the days and years grow, it seems like the opportunities get smaller too.” But she says “Everything Everywhere” was “the gift” and threatens musicians who try to play it: “I can beat you.”

Colin Farrell Wins Best Actor for ‘Banshees of Inisherin’

Globe presenter (and nominee) Ana de Armas is set to present the award for Comedy Actor in a Comedy/Musical, which goes to Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin.” “Ana, I thought you were amazing. I cried myself to sleep,” Farrell tells de Armas as he watches “Blonde.” He never expects the movies to work “so I’m horrified by what happened around ‘Banshees’, which is exciting”. He shouts to his co-stars Brenda Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Jenny the Donkey: “She’s retiring early.”

Jeremy Allen White of ‘The Bear’, ‘Abbott Elementary’ creator Quinta Brunson wins TV comedy honors

“I’m in awe of you. You’re all legends,” White said of his fellow nominees as he accepted his Globe win for Best Comedic Actor “The Bear.” He admits he “loves ‘The Bear’ and loves (the character) Carmy” and, yes, “I love acting”. And Brunson wins Best Actress in a Comedy for “Abbott Elementary.” She thanks the studios and producers for “believing” in the show, and shouts out the lyrics to her band and fellow castmates.

‘Babylon’ Wins High Score, ‘RRR’ Gets Best Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’

Jenna Ortega arrives to present musical honors. The original score went to Justin Hurwitz for “Babylon”, his fourth victory in the category. “I’m grateful that I had the opportunity at a young age that music was what I needed,” says Hurwitz. “We need to expand the opportunity.” And the original song honor goes to “Naatu Naatu” for “RRR,” earning a win over Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani thanks the HFPA for “this prestigious award” and also pays tribute to its director SS Rajamouli “for his vision and constant confidence in my work.”

Tyler James Williams lands supporting actor honor for ‘Abbott Elementary’

Jennifer Coolidge presents the award for supporting actor in a television program to Williams. “The magnitude of the moment doesn’t escape me,” says the ‘Abbott Elementary’ star. He thanks the show’s co-star/creator Quinta Brunson with a “Yeah” and adds that he “hopes this is a win for (his character) Gregory Eddie and for stories like his that need to be told. here.”

Angela Bassett takes on a supporting actress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

“I’m so nervous. My heart is pounding,” Bassett says, remembering winning a Globe for “What Love’s Got to Do with It.” She remembers a quote from Toni Morrison and thanks her fellow Marvel film crew: “By the grace of God, I’m grateful here.” She also paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and said the award “is part of his legacy.”

‘Everything Everywhere’ Star Ke Huy Quan Wins Best Supporting Actor

Jennifer Hudson steps out to give the night’s top prize: Ke Huy Quan wins supporting actor role for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’. “I was raised to never forget where I came from and who gave me my first opportunity,” he says, saluting and thanking Steven Spielberg, who cast him as a child in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. “. For years, he says he thought he never succeeded beyond what he did as a child. “Two guys remembered this kid and gave me a chance to do it again,” he tearfully says, paying tribute to “Everything” directors DanielKwan and DanielScheinert.

Host Jerrod Carmichael tackles Globes diversity issues in his monologue

Jerrod Carmichael takes the stage as host and tells everyone to settle down and be quiet. “I’m telling you why I’m here: I’m here because I’m black,” the host jokes about the HFPA’s diversity issues. Carmichael cracks up about asking to host: “One minute you’re making mint tea at home. The next minute you’re being asked to be the black face of a struggling white organization. Life come quickly to you.” He asked his friend if he should do it and she asked how much it was worth. When he said it was $500,000, his response was “Boy, if you don’t put on a good suit and take white people’s money…” Did he think the HPFA had changed? “I took this job assuming it wasn’t.” It hasn’t changed at all. I heard they had six new black members, congratulations to them of course. I’m here because of you, people I look up to, people who are real amazing artists.”

Austin Butler and Brendan Fraser Make Best Actor’s Race Interesting

Farrell likely sealed the comedy Globe lead, given his strong performance in “Banshees of Inisherin.” The dramatic acting race is a bit more interesting: ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler might have the edge with his acclaimed portrayal of the king of rock ‘n’ roll over Fraser’s heartfelt portrayal in the more polarizing ‘Whale’. .

Before the main event begins, we’ve put together a list of who will win and who should win Globes tonight. For example, Angela Bassett is looking to lead the supporting actress category for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” though Kerry Condon is pretty awesome as the worried brother in “Banshees of Inisherin.” Check out our picks and see how we’re doing!

Oscar nominees Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh compete in separate categories

Those dreaming of a potential matchup between Blanchett and Yeoh for Best Actress at the Oscars will have to wait, but the two could win in different Globe categories. Blanchett is in the field for best dramatic actress along with Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”) and Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”). Meanwhile, Yeoh is looking for the lead actress in a comedy/musical, a category featuring Margot Robbie (“Babylon”), Emma Thompson (“Good Luckto You, Leo Grande”), Lesley Manville (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”) and Anya Taylor-Joie (“Le Menu”)

The stars are planning a return to the Golden Globes (but not Brendan Fraser)

Fraser, who is nominated for best actor in a drama for ‘The Whale’, said he will not attend the Globes after accusing former HFPA president Philip Berkof of groping him during a lunch in 2003. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Tom Cruise could also be a no-show: He returned his Globe Awards to the HFPA in 2021 following a Los Angeles Times investigation reporting that the 87-member group had no black members.

So who is showing up? The list of confirmed presenters includes Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan, Natasha Lyonne, Billy Porter, Quentin Tarantino and Michaela JaRodriguez, the first transgender actor to win a Globe (in 2022 for Pose).

Fashionistas will want to check out the Globes red carpet

Ahead of the main event, E! will launch “Live From E!: GoldenGlobe Awards,” hosted by Laverne Cox and Loni Love, at 6 EST/3 PST with celebrity interviews and more on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Additionally, an official Globes pre-show airs at 6:30 p.m. EST on goldenglobes.com.

