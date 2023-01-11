Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, According to Ferragamo





Ferragamos’ pre-fall collection offers a fresh take on Hollywood – and the modern wardrobe

When Salvatore Ferragamo opened his store on Hollywood Boulevard in the spring of 1923, it was a symbol of expansion, improvement, and unlimited creative scope. Now, nearly 100 years later, the Hollywood history so inherent in Ferragamos’ foundations anchors creative director Maximilliam Davis’ second collection, paying homage to the brand’s roots and an era of showbiz and starlets all by creating a collection that is both nostalgic and fresh. Focused on reimagining classic Hollywood by juxtaposing glamorous and minimalist elements, Davis further expands the narrative of her debut collection into an all-encompassing world – one that transports you to a time halfway between a star-studded movie premiere and a casually perfect night out. Streamlined bootleg pants, shiny, almost reflective leathers, dark denim, deep-V pants, tops and jackets exemplify this modernization of classic silhouettes, while perfectly tailored jackets, tiny miniskirts and pops of red, brown and orange evoke a more retro aura. I want to create a new Hollywood for Ferragamo and it’s about introducing new ways to dress for both the red carpet and the everyday, says Davis. In its new Hollywood, the collection even reflects the physical contrast in the Hollywood landscape. From snow-capped peaks to sun-kissed hills, the desert just beyond the bustling city was another point of inspiration, manifesting in the contrast between the immaculate fabrications of the collections and the rougher edges. A long dress inspired by red fishnet, almost completely transparent, is a striking interpretation of this harmonious contrast. And yet, the high-octane glamor that Hollywood is known for is present through a number of dresses in standout fabrics: one in metallic copper, one in flowing white silk and a cascading black number, all of which marry traditional elegance with a raised edge – Daviss specialty. Tribute is even paid to the innovation at the center of the brand’s heritage in a range of shoes – from angular heels to colorful new interpretations of the Gancino and wicked spikes to pump toes, each element of the collection infuses a new life to known shoes. and I loved the Ferragamo staples. The brand’s quality and craftsmanship take center stage, as basic silhouettes and refined essentials are executed with such rigorous finesse that they create a new definition of these words. These are looks that can be broken down into precise pieces, enhanced by the techniques and materials used to create them. The result is a new type of modern wardrobe marked by effortless freshness and complemented by accents and accessories designed to stand out.

